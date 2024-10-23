Football

UEFA Champions League: Girona Beat Slovan Bratislava 2-0 To Register First Win

It took a moment of brilliance from Juanpe in the 73rd minute to make it 2-0, with his direct free-kick glancing off one of the players in the wall before flying into the net

Gorona-Goalscorer-Juanpe
Girona goalscorer Juanpe.
Miguel Gutierrez and Juanpe scored in either half to earn Girona a 2-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava, and a first-ever win in the Champions League. (More Football News)

Gutierrez and Arnaut Danjuma combined brilliantly throughout on the left wing, and it was the latter's run to the byline and pull-back that set up the wing-back to break the deadlock for the Spaniards with a first-time finish three minutes before half-time.

Playing in their first European season, Girona continued to outclass their Slovakian visitors after the break, and Dominik Takac saved brilliantly from Bojan Miovski in the 54th minute to prevent the home side from increasing their lead. 

It took a moment of brilliance from Juanpe in the 73rd minute to make it 2-0, with his direct free-kick glancing off one of the players in the wall before flying into the net.

Cristhian Stuani's late penalty was saved well by Dominic Takac, while Paulo Gazzaniga was called into late action to preserve his clean sheet by keeping out Tigran Barseghyan's curling effort.

Michel said Girona will not tiptoe around the Champions League this season
Girona Vs Slovan Bratislava: Blanquivermells Will Not Tiptoe Around Champions League, Says Michel

BY Stats Perform

Girona now sit 20th in the 36-team table, while Slovan remain bottom after three straight defeats, with a goal difference of -10. 

Data Debrief: History is made

Girona have largely mastered their own downfall in the Champions League this season, scoring three own goals across their last two defeats.

But, they put that behind them on Tuesday to record three points in the competition for the first time in their history.

Guttierez's opener was his first goal in all competitions since May, while Juanpe became the second-oldest Spanish player (at 33 years, 175 days) to score on his Champions League debut, after Vicente Engonga Mate for Real Mallorca in September 2001 (35y 326d).

