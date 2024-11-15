Turkiye will battle it out against Wales in matchday five of the ongoing UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season at the RHG Enerturk Enerji Stadyumu in Kayseri on Saturday, November 16. (More Football News)
The hosts will come into the clash on the back of some exceptional performances, having won three of their last three encounters, scoring eight goals.
Wales, on the other hand, have been up and down with their win-loss ratio in their last five fixtures, winning two, drawing two, and losing one game.
Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Live Streaming Details
When is the Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played on Saturday, 16 November at 10:30 PM IST.
Where is the Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the RHG Enerturk Enerji Stadyumu in Kayseri.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match?
The live telecast of the Turkiye Vs Wales, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 will be on the Sony Sports Network.