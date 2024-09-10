Football

Ronald Koeman Insists Memphis Depay Has Netherlands Future After Corinthians Move

Memphis Depay, who has 98 appearances for Netherlands since his debut in 2013, was not picked for the Oranje's Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany this month

Ronald-Koeman-Memphis-Depay
Ronald Koeman said Memphis Depay can still play a role in the Netherlands team despite his move to Brazil
info_icon

Ronald Koeman said there is still a place in the Netherlands team for Memphis Depay after reportedly agreeing a deal with Brazilian giants, Corinthians. (More Football News)

Depay, who has 98 appearances for his country since his debut in 2013, was not picked for the Oranje's Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany this month. 

The 30-year-old started all six of the Netherlands' fixtures at Euro 2024, scoring against Austria and notching an assist in their quarter-final win over Turkiye.

He struggled with injuries during his final season at Atletico Madrid, missing 18 games in all competitions, but still managed nine goals in 31 appearances.

But Koeman's comments come after denouncing the move of Steven Bergwijn to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, saying his decision to move to the Middle East had closed the book on his international career.

“I disapproved Bergwijn to Saudi, with Memphis it can be different," Koeman said.

"The level of the league in Brazil is different, so yes, he can still be part of the national team, but it depends on his fitness and if he reaches his level.”

Koeman's side will be hoping to maintain their winning start to their Nations League campaign against Germany in Amsterdam on Tuesday. 

The Netherlands put five past Bosnia last week, with Joshua Zirkzee, Tijjani Reijnders, Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst and Xavi Simons all on target. 

Despite registering 28 shots, with nine of those on target, along with an expected goals (xG) total of 4.09, two lapses in concentration from Matthijs de Ligt were punished by Bosnia.

Ermedin Demirovic capitalised on some poor positioning by the Manchester United defender, who was then caught ball-watching as veteran Edin Dzeko capitalised.

But Koeman again jumped to the defence of the 25-year-old, confirming that De Ligt would be starting against Germany.

"We have discussed it," Koeman said. "He did not get his footwork right. It was a bad individual moment for a defender.

"You have to learn from that, it is clear that these kinds of moments need to be improved. But we should not be dramatic about it and put too much emphasis on it."

