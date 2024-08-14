Football Transfers: RB Leipzig Announce Antonio Nusa Signing From Club Brugge

RB Leipzig have confirmed the capture of 19-year-old attacker Antonio Nusa from Jupiler Pro League side Club Brugge. (More Football News)
Nusa, who was of interest to several Premier League sides in the January transfer window, has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.
The Norwegian made 46 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals and helping the Blauw-Zwart to a 19th league title.
He takes the number seven shirt vacated by Dani Olmo following his reported £51m transfer to Barcelona after his impressive showings at Euro 2024.
Nusa is the second signing made by Die Roten Bullen from the Belgian top flight, with goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt arriving from Genk earlier in the window.
"I'm just incredibly proud to be at RB Leipzig and in the Bundesliga now. The club showed me a clear vision and a clear path, which totally convinced me," Nusa said.
"It's a big step for me, of course – but I'm ready for it. RB Leipzig has developed into one of the top clubs in Europe and is above all one of the top addresses for young players.
"It's just an outstanding feeling to be able to play there in front of over 45,000 fans in a few days."