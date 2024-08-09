Willian Pacho Makes PSG Switch From Frankfurt

Paris Saint-Germain have announced the signing of Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt. (More Football News)
The defender has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions for a reported €45million fee.
In one season at Frankfurt, Pacho made 33 appearances in the Bundesliga, the most of anyone in the squad, and played the most minutes (2970).
"I'm very happy to be joining Paris Saint-Germain. I hope to bring my personality and show all my determination to win many trophies," he told PSG's website.
Pacho won possession 216 times in the 2023-24 Bundesliga season, the second-best tally among all centre-backs in the competition behind only Nico Schlotterbeck (245).
Meanwhile, only Robin Koch had a higher duel success rate in last season's Bundesliga (61%) than Pacho (58%) among Frankfurt players.
He is PSG's third signing of the season, following Matvey Safonov and Joao Neves into the Parc des Princes.