Sporting CP 2-0 Lille, Champions League: England's Gomes Sees Red As Hosts Dominate

Viktor Gyokeres and Zeno Debast fired Sporting CP to a 2-0 Champions League win over Lille on Tuesday, after Angel Gomes' sending-off reduced the French side to 10 men. (More Football News)
Sporting created a number of good chances in the first half but were kept at bay by Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, until Gyokeres latched onto a delightful pass from Pedro Goncalves to open the scoring in the 38th minute.
Two minutes later, Lille were reduced to 10 men when England international Gomes was shown a second yellow card for tripping Gyokeres, having earlier been booked for a push on Francisco Trincao.
In the second half, Debast unleashed a superb long-range effort into the top-right corner to seal victory for the home side.
The Portuguese club are sixth in the early Champions League standings and face PSV in their next European game on October 1.
Data Debrief: Gomes joins unwanted club
Gomes made a fine impact after being called up by interim England coach Lee Carsley for Nations League wins over the Republic of Ireland and Finland earlier this month.
However, he was brought back down to earth as his red card proved costly on Tuesday, becoming just the fourth Englishman to be sent off while representing a non-English club in the Champions League.
Mark Hateley for Rangers, Paul Gascoigne twice for the same club, Matt Derbyshire for Olympiakos and Fikayo Tomori for Milan are the others to do so.