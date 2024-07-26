Football

Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics

Spain women were inspired by Aitana Bonmati's 22nd-minute goal against Japan to start their Paris Olympic Games 2024 campaign on a winning note, with the scoreline reading 2-1 in their favour on Friday (July 26). Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati levelled after Aoba Fujino's stunning 13th-minute free-kick opener in Nantes, before the Spain midfielder teed up Mariona Caldentey's winner 16 minutes from time. Spain are aiming to become the first side to win an Olympic gold after lifting the Women's FIFA World Cup, having defeated England in the final of that tournament last year.

2024 Summer Olympic Games: Soccer Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Spain's Mariona Caldentey celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

1/9
Paris Olympics: Soccer
Paris Olympics: Soccer Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Japan's Aoba Fujino, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

2/9
Paris Olympics 2024: Soccer
Paris Olympics 2024: Soccer Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Spain's Laia Aleixandri controls the ball during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

3/9
2024 Paris Olympic Games: Soccer
2024 Paris Olympic Games: Soccer Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Japan's Saki Kumagai, left, vies for the ball with Spain's Alexia Putellas during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

4/9
Spain vs Japan
Spain vs Japan Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Japanese fans chant in the stands before the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan at La Beaujoire Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

5/9
Japan vs Spain
Japan vs Spain Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Spain's Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring a goal, during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

6/9
Summer Olympic Games: Soccer
Summer Olympic Games: Soccer Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Spain's Athenea del Castillo, left, duels for the ball with Japan's Fuka Nagano during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

7/9
Summer Olympic Games 2024: Soccer
Summer Olympic Games 2024: Soccer Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Spain's Patri Guijarro controls the ball in the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

8/9
Japans Saki Kumagai
Japan's Saki Kumagai Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Japan's Saki Kumagai, left, vies for the ball with Spain's Alexia Putellas during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan, at La Beaujoire Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

9/9
Spains Aitana Bonmati
Spain's Aitana Bonmati Photo: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

Spain's Aitana Bonmati battles for the ball with Japan's Risa Shimizu during the women's Group C match between Spain and Japan at La Beaujoire Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nantes, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav On 'Special' Relationship With Gautam Gambhir
  2. England Veteran Jonny Bairstow Sets Sights On Swift Test Return
  3. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Injured Thushara Ruled Out Of T20Is, Madushanka Named As Replacement
  4. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: England Captain Stokes Backs Electric Wood To Break 100mph
  5. ENG Vs WI, 3rd Test: Ben Stokes Confident Opportunities Will Come Fast Bowlers' Way
Football News
  1. Brazil Women Edge Out Nigeria 1-0 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics
  2. Drone Spying Scandal: Canada Olympic Panel Removes Women's Football Coach Bev Priestman
  3. ESP 2-1 JPN: Aitana Bonmati Inspires Spain Women To Opening Paris Olympics Win
  4. USA 3-0 Zambia: Emma Hayes' United States Off To Flying Start At Paris Olympics
  5. English Premier League: Slot Keen To Work With Current Liverpool Squad Amid Transfer Concerns
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
  3. Prague Open 2024: Linette, Frech To Warm-Up For Olympics With First All-Polish WTA Final
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Andy Murray Withdraws From Singles As Focus Shifts To Doubles
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Angelique Kerber To Retire From Professional Tennis After The Games
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 LIVE: 'Masters Of Terror Can Hear My Voice Directly', Says PM Modi In Ladakh
  2. Weather News LIVE: Schools Open In Mumbai Today, Closed In Pune Amid Heavy Rains; Busy Roads Of Delhi Waterlogged
  3. Kerala: MEA Criticises State Govt For Appointing Secretary For 'External Cooperation'
  4. Kanwar: UP Govt Challenges SC's Stay On Eatery Order, Says It's 'To Avoid Confusion'
  5. Congress Distances Itself From MP Channi's 'Undeclared Emergency' Comment; BJP Demands Expulsion
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 26 July 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  2. Janhvi Kapoor Has THIS To Say About Her Marriage Plans With Beau Shikhar Pahariya
  3. Deepika Padukone Turns Down 'The White Lotus 3' To Focus On Motherhood? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' To Arrive On OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer
  5. R Madhavan Buys New Property In BKC, Mumbai Worth THIS Whopping Amount-Report
US News
  1. Polar Bear 'Baffin' Dies After Rough Play With Companion Bear 'Siku' At Calgary Zoo: 'Will Leave A Hole In Hearts..'
  2. Taylor Swift NFL Attendance: 14 Chiefs Games She Might Attend To Support Travis Kelce Amidst The Eras Tour | List
  3. TikTok Couple Kay And Tay: Domestic Abuse Allegations And Accusations Of Staged Content Resurface | Here's What Happened
  4. Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokuragem Sentenced For Major Tax Evasion | What This Means For The Series' Future
  5. Was Donald Trump Shot? FBI Director 'Doubtful' Over Bullet Graze Or Shrapnel
World News
  1. Sri Lanka: Presidential Election To Be Held On September 21
  2. Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, One Of World's Biggest Drug Lords, Arrested; El Chapo's Son Also Held
  3. Heavy Rain In Northern Japan Triggers Floods, Landslides, Forcing Hundreds To Take Shelter
  4. Brazil Apologizes For Post-WWII Persecution Of Japanese Immigrants
  5. 'Disgusting': White House Describes Sexist, Racist Attacks On Kamala Harris '
Latest Stories
  1. NEET 2024 Revised Scorecards Soon on exams.nta.ac.in | How To Download NEET UG Result
  2. Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar, Ashok Hall Renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap', 'Ashok Mandap'
  3. Bhuvan Bam Opens Up About Losing His Parents To COVID-19: Still Unable To Process This Feeling
  4. UK: Police Officer Filmed Kicking, Stomping On Man's Head At Manchester Airport
  5. Entertainment News 25 July Highlights: Bobby Deol Reportedly Joins Jr NTR's 'Devara Part 1' As Antagonist
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, People Advised To Stay In; CM Shinde Says Will Airlift People If Needed
  7. Weather News: Red Alert In Mumbai, Schools Closed; NDRF In Pune For Rescue | Highlights, July 25
  8. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw