Spain Women Trump Japan 2-1 In Paris Olympics Opener - In Pics

Spain women were inspired by Aitana Bonmati's 22nd-minute goal against Japan to start their Paris Olympic Games 2024 campaign on a winning note, with the scoreline reading 2-1 in their favour on Friday (July 26). Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati levelled after Aoba Fujino's stunning 13th-minute free-kick opener in Nantes, before the Spain midfielder teed up Mariona Caldentey's winner 16 minutes from time. Spain are aiming to become the first side to win an Olympic gold after lifting the Women's FIFA World Cup, having defeated England in the final of that tournament last year.