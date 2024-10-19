Football

Southampton 2-3 Leicester City, EPL: Ayew's Last-Gasp Goal Caps Foxes' Comeback Win

Southampton are bottom of the table after failing to hold onto a point, while the Leicester move up to 13th with the win

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew celebrates his 98th-minute winner for Leicester City
Jordan Ayew’s last-gasp winner denied 10-man Southampton their first Premier League win of the season as Leicester City pulled off a stunning comeback to win 3-2 at St. Mary’s Stadium. (More Football News)

Cameron Archer had opened the scoring for the hosts after just eight minutes before Joe Aribo slotted home the second to double the lead 20 minutes later.

But Facundo Buonanotte got Leicester back into the tie in the 64th minute, bundling home Abdul Fatawu's cutback.

Ten minutes later, Ryan Fraser saw red and conceded a penalty after holding back Jamie Vardy from poking over the line. The striker duly converted from the spot.

Ayew then completed the comeback in the 98th minute, driving a low shot into the bottom corner to seal a second consecutive win for Leicester.

Southampton are bottom of the table after failing to hold onto a point, while the Foxes move up to 13th. 

Data Debrief: Late drama disaster for the hosts

Since they returned to the Premier League in 2012-13 after a seven-season gap, Southampton have dropped 231 points from leading positions in the Premier League, more than any other side in that time.

The side that sit bottom of the table have now gone 21 games without a win in the Premier League (D5 L16), their outright longest winless streak in top-flight history.

Maybe they should have seen the result coming as the hosts found themselves two goals ahead at half-time for the first time in a Premier League game since November 29th 2020, against Manchester United, a game they also lost 3-2.

