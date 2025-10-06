Football

Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Sanchez Stars, Lewandowski Flops As Dreadful Barca Suffer Away Defeat

Sevilla registered a comprehensive 4-1 win over FC Barcelona in a La Liga 2025-26 fixture at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, October 5, handing the Catalans their first league defeat of the season. The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute when Ronald Araujo fouled Isaac Romero in the box, and Alexis Sanchez converted from the penalty spot. Romero doubled the advantage in the 37th minute. The Blaugrana pulled one back just before halftime via Marcus Rashford. Robert Lewandowski had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot in the 76th minute, but his effort went wide. Sevilla then increased the pressure and sealed the win with late strikes from Jose Angel Carmona and Akor Adams.