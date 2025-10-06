Football

Sevilla 4-1 Barcelona, La Liga 2025-26: Sanchez Stars, Lewandowski Flops As Dreadful Barca Suffer Away Defeat

Sevilla registered a comprehensive 4-1 win over FC Barcelona in a La Liga 2025-26 fixture at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, October 5, handing the Catalans their first league defeat of the season. The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute when Ronald Araujo fouled Isaac Romero in the box, and Alexis Sanchez converted from the penalty spot. Romero doubled the advantage in the 37th minute. The Blaugrana pulled one back just before halftime via Marcus Rashford. Robert Lewandowski had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot in the 76th minute, but his effort went wide. Sevilla then increased the pressure and sealed the win with late strikes from Jose Angel Carmona and Akor Adams.

Updated on:
Updated on:
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Sevilla players celebrate their victory at the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

2/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Hansi Flick
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick looks at the referee after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

3/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_ Akor Adams
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Sevilla's Akor Adams, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

4/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Roony Bardghji
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Roony Bardghji, centre, and Barcelona's Jules Kounde, left, react during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

5/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Dani Olmo
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Dani Olmo, left, challenges for the ball with Sevilla's Cesar Azpilicueta during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

6/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Jose Angel Carmona
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Sevilla's Jose Angel Carmona, centre right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

7/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Sevilla's Cesar Azpilicueta, left, reacts after Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, missed a scoring chance during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

8/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski kicks the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

9/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Isaac Romero
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Sevilla's Isaac Romero celebrates with Sevilla's Ruben Vargas after scoring his side's second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

10/10
Spain soccer La Liga 2025-26 Sevilla vs Barcelona soccer match photos_Alexis Sanchez
La Liga 2025-26: Sevilla vs Barcelona | Photo: AP/Jose Breton

Sevilla's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain.

