Serie A: Christian Pulisic Scores Brace As AC Milan Ends Losing Streak - In Pics

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao, centre, dribbles past Cagliari's goalkeeper Simone Scuffet as he goes to score his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, left, is challenged by Cagliari's Yerry Mina during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.
AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, centre right, jumps for a header with Cagliari's Alberto Dossena during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.