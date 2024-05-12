Football

Serie A: Christian Pulisic Scores Brace As AC Milan Ends Losing Streak - In Pics

United States standout Christian Pulisic scored twice as AC Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday, although he had a very different name on the back of his jersey. In an initiative proposed by Milan — and followed by five other Serie A clubs — the players wore jerseys featuring maternal surnames. Pulisic had ‘Harlow.’ Second-placed Milan remained seven points above Bologna, which moved into third after winning at Napoli 2-0, and eight points above Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s match against already-relegated Salernitana on Sunday. Cagliari remained three points above the drop zone.