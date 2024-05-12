Football

Serie A: Christian Pulisic Scores Brace As AC Milan Ends Losing Streak - In Pics

United States standout Christian Pulisic scored twice as AC Milan beat Cagliari 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday, although he had a very different name on the back of his jersey. In an initiative proposed by Milan — and followed by five other Serie A clubs — the players wore jerseys featuring maternal surnames. Pulisic had ‘Harlow.’ Second-placed Milan remained seven points above Bologna, which moved into third after winning at Napoli 2-0, and eight points above Juventus ahead of the Bianconeri’s match against already-relegated Salernitana on Sunday. Cagliari remained three points above the drop zone.

Serie A 2023-24: AC Milan vs Cagliari | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Rafael Leao celebrates teams fourth goal
Rafael Leao celebrates team's fourth goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Rafael Leao, centre, dribbles past Cagliaris goalkeeper
Rafael Leao, centre, dribbles past Cagliari's goalkeeper | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Rafael Leao, centre, dribbles past Cagliari's goalkeeper Simone Scuffet as he goes to score his side's fourth goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Milans Tijjani Reijnders celebrates teams third goal
Milan's Tijjani Reijnders celebrates team's third goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring a goal
Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Christian Pulisic celebrates teams second goal
Christian Pulisic celebrates team's second goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Olivier Giroud duels with Yerry Mina
Olivier Giroud duels with Yerry Mina | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, left, is challenged by Cagliari's Yerry Mina during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Ismael Bennacer celebrates after scoring a goal
Ismael Bennacer celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

Olivier Giroud jumps for a header
Olivier Giroud jumps for a header | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni

AC Milan's Olivier Giroud, centre right, jumps for a header with Cagliari's Alberto Dossena during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Cagliari at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy.

