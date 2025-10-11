Serbia Vs Albania LIVE Score: Where To Watch?
Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium
Albania: SuperSport 2 Digitalb, TV Klan
The match will not be televised or live-streamed in India. However, you can follow the Serbia vs Albania live scores on Outlook India for free.
Serbia Vs Albania LIVE Score: Albania Starting XI
Starting XI: Thomas Strakosha (gk); Mario Mitaj, Berat Djimsiti, Arlind Ajeti, Elseid Hysaj; Juljan Shehu, Kristjan Asllani, Qazim Laci; Myrto Uzuni, Rey Manaj, Armando Broja
Bench: Mario Dajsinani (gk), Simon Simoni (gk), Enea Mihaj, Ivan Balliu, Klisman Cake, Naser Aliji, Jasir Asani, Medon Berisha, Ylber Ramadani, Arber Hoxha, Mirlind Daku, Nedim Bajrami
Serbia Vs Albania LIVE Score: Serbia Starting XI
Starting XI: Dorde Petrovic (gk); Strahinja Pavlovic, ilos Veljkovic, Veljko Misoavljevic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Andrija Zivkovic; Lazar Samardzic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic
Bench: Dragan Rosic (gk), Predrag Rajkovic (gk), Jan-Carlo Simic, Strahinja Erakovic, Dejan Zukic, Ognjen Ugresic, Vanja Dragojevic, Vasilije Kostov, Anrdrej Ilic, Lazar Randjelovic, Luka Jovic, Stefan Mitrovic
Serbia Vs Albania LIVE Score: Welcome!
Hello, football fans! We have an exciting and oftentimes fiery clash on offer as Serbia take on Albania in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Both need a win but for different reasons – Serbia looking to return to winning ways, and Albania look to leapfrog their rivals. The action in Leskovac is scheduled for 12:15 AM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.