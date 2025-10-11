File photo of the Albania national team in action against Serbia. | Photo: Instagram/albania_national_team

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group K matchday 7 fixture between Serbia and Albania at the Dubocica Stadium in Leskovac, Serbia, on Saturday, October 11. Serbia’s unbeaten run in the group stage came to an end after suffering a massive 5-0 loss to England last month. However, the Eagles will look to return to winning ways against their heated rivals, Albania, who trail by just one point, albeit with a match in hand. The Red and Blacks will aim for a win tonight in the quest for their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Serbia vs Albania clash right here.

11 Oct 2025, 11:24:59 pm IST Serbia Vs Albania LIVE Score: Where To Watch? Serbia: RTS 1, Arena 1 Premium

Albania: SuperSport 2 Digitalb, TV Klan The match will not be televised or live-streamed in India. However, you can follow the Serbia vs Albania live scores on Outlook India for free.

11 Oct 2025, 11:12:31 pm IST Serbia Vs Albania LIVE Score: Albania Starting XI Starting XI: Thomas Strakosha (gk); Mario Mitaj, Berat Djimsiti, Arlind Ajeti, Elseid Hysaj; Juljan Shehu, Kristjan Asllani, Qazim Laci; Myrto Uzuni, Rey Manaj, Armando Broja View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSHF (@fshforg) Bench: Mario Dajsinani (gk), Simon Simoni (gk), Enea Mihaj, Ivan Balliu, Klisman Cake, Naser Aliji, Jasir Asani, Medon Berisha, Ylber Ramadani, Arber Hoxha, Mirlind Daku, Nedim Bajrami

11 Oct 2025, 11:12:05 pm IST Serbia Vs Albania LIVE Score: Serbia Starting XI Starting XI: Dorde Petrovic (gk); Strahinja Pavlovic, ilos Veljkovic, Veljko Misoavljevic; Filip Kostic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Aleksandar Stankovic, Andrija Zivkovic; Lazar Samardzic; Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic View this post on Instagram A post shared by Football Association of Serbia (@fudbalskisavezsrbije) Bench: Dragan Rosic (gk), Predrag Rajkovic (gk), Jan-Carlo Simic, Strahinja Erakovic, Dejan Zukic, Ognjen Ugresic, Vanja Dragojevic, Vasilije Kostov, Anrdrej Ilic, Lazar Randjelovic, Luka Jovic, Stefan Mitrovic