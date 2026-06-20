Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group C Clash At Boston Stadium

Scotland vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Scotland take on African powerhouse Morocco at Boston Stadium in a pivotal Group C encounter today (June 19). The Tartan Army enters this clash atop the group, fueled by a hard-fought 1-0 opening win over Haiti, and they are hungry to clinch a historic spot in the Round of 32 for the first time. Standing in their way are the resilient Atlas Lions, who arrive brimming with confidence after an impressive 1-1 draw against tournament favorites Brazil. With both sides desperate to cement their grip on the standings and avoid the pressure of the final group fixtures, this Boston showdown is set to be a high-stakes test of tactical grit and championship ambition. Can Steve Clarke’s side deliver a statement result, or will the Atlas Lions spoil the party and exact revenge for their historic 1998 meeting? See the best photos here:

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Scotland Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Scottish fans Group C
Fans of Scotland cheer prior to the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Scotland Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Donny Strathie Portraits Group C
Portraits of late Scottish fan Donny Strathie are displayed on screen as the Scotland players warm up prior to the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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Scotland Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 MAR fans AP Photo
Moroccan fans cheer on their team, ahead of the start of the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Charles Krupa
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Scotland Vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Lewis Ferguson Warms Up AP Photo
Scotland's Lewis Ferguson (19) warms up prior to the World Cup Group C soccer match between Scotland and Morocco in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Friday, June 19, 2026. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
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