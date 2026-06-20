Scotland Vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group C Clash At Boston Stadium
Scotland vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: Scotland take on African powerhouse Morocco at Boston Stadium in a pivotal Group C encounter today (June 19). The Tartan Army enters this clash atop the group, fueled by a hard-fought 1-0 opening win over Haiti, and they are hungry to clinch a historic spot in the Round of 32 for the first time. Standing in their way are the resilient Atlas Lions, who arrive brimming with confidence after an impressive 1-1 draw against tournament favorites Brazil. With both sides desperate to cement their grip on the standings and avoid the pressure of the final group fixtures, this Boston showdown is set to be a high-stakes test of tactical grit and championship ambition. Can Steve Clarke’s side deliver a statement result, or will the Atlas Lions spoil the party and exact revenge for their historic 1998 meeting? See the best photos here:
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