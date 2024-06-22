Football

Scotland Vs Hungary Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs HUN Group A Matchday 3

Here is how you can watch Scotland Vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A Matchday 3 on TV and on the Internet

AP/Andreea Alexandru
Scotland players. Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru
info_icon

Scotland will have no choice but to beat Hungary in the final Group A game of both these teams if they have to advance further to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Scotland were thrashed 5-1 in the tournament opener against the hosts Germany but did well to contain Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in their second game.

Coming into the final Group A game, the Scots have to attain a win at any cost against Hungary to have a chance to go through to the Round of 16. A win would take them to four points and thus tie the Scots on points with Switzerland (If Germany beat Switzerland in the simultaneous game). However, due to their poor goal difference they are likely to finish third in the group. Though, with four points they will be in a good position to get to the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann - null
Hungary have lost both their games and even a win might not be good enough for them to sneak through to the next round.

Here is how you can watch Scotland Vs Hungary, UEFA Euro 2024 Group A Matchday 3 on TV and on the Internet.

When to watch Scotland Vs Hungary, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Matchday 3?

The Scotland Vs Hungary UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A match will be played on Saturday, June 24, at Stuttgart Arena in Stuttgart at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Scotland Vs Hungary, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group A Matchday 3?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

