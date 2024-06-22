Scotland Vs Hungary Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs HUN Group A Matchday 3

Coming into the final Group A game, the Scots have to attain a win at any cost against Hungary to have a chance to go through to the Round of 16. A win would take them to four points and thus tie the Scots on points with Switzerland (If Germany beat Switzerland in the simultaneous game). However, due to their poor goal difference they are likely to finish third in the group. Though, with four points they will be in a good position to get to the next round as one of the four best third-placed teams.