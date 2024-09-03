Angelo Gabriel has completed a permanent transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr from Chelsea. (More Football News)
Angelo has signed a five-year contract with the Saudi outfit, who are captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, for a reported £19.4million transfer fee.
Chelsea have also included a sell-on clause as part of their agreement with Al-Nassr.
The 19-year-old Brazilian arrived at Stamford Bridge last year from Santos in a £13m deal, but spent last campaign on loan with Strasbourg.
He made 25 appearances in all competitions, notching four assists, but only 11 of his 22 league outings came as starts as he missed the end of the term with a groin injury.
Angelo became the 11th permanent departure from the club as the Blues ended their transfer window with a net spend of £46.5m.