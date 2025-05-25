Football

RMA Vs RSO, La Liga 2025: Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice In Real Madrid's 2-0 Win Over Real Sociedad

Carlo Ancelotti ended his tenure as Real Madrid manager on a high note, leading the team to a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad on the final day of the season. The win sets the stage for Xabi Alonso's arrival next week. Before kickoff, the Bernabeu faithful paid tribute to the club's legendary players and managers, including Luka Modric and Ancelotti, both set to depart this summer. Kylian Mbappe was keen to claim the European Golden Boot but was denied by Unai Marrero early on. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad aimed to finish in the top half for a seventh consecutive season, though their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.