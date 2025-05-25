RMA Vs RSO, La Liga 2025: Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice In Real Madrid's 2-0 Win Over Real Sociedad

Real Madrid's Luka Modric is tossed into the air by teammates after defeating Real Sociedad, at the end of their Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti is tossed into the air by his players after defeating Real Sociedad at the end of a Spanish La Liga soccer match, at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti and Luka Modric wave to the crow after a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric gestures after a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
A message is displayed on the stadium board that read in Spanish ¨Thank you Carlo¨ after a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Real Sociedad during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe eyes the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match against Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric, center, Real Sociedad's Mariezkurrena, left, and Real Sociedad's Sergio Gomez fight for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Real Sociedad during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, right, controls a ball challenged by Real Sociedad's Sergio Gomez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz controls a ball challenged by Real Sociedad's Umar Sadiq during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.