Real 1-3 Milan: Rossoneri Stun Reigning UCL Holders - In Pics

Players of AC Milan celebrate defeating 3-1 Real Madrid at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe leaves the field after the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
AC Milan's Alvaro Morata, right, scores his side's 2nd goal against Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, front, and AC Milan's Emerson Royal battle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against AC Milan during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, scores from the penalty spot against AC Milan during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, right, celebrates with Alvaro Morata after scoring the opening goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and AC Milan's Yunus Musah battle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.