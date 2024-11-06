Football

Real 1-3 Milan: Rossoneri Stun Reigning UCL Holders - In Pics

In Spain, Christian Pulisic sent in a corner for Malick Thiaw to head Milan into a 12th-minute lead, ensuring Madrid trailed in a third straight game in the Champions League this season. The 15-time champion had already lost to surprise team Lille in their second game. Vinícius Júnior equalized from the penalty spot in the 23rd after he’d been tripped, but Álvaro Morata pounced on the rebound after Andriy Lunin saved Rafael Leão’s shot to restore the visitors’ lead against his former club. Morata had already been given a hostile reception from the home fans, who evidently remember the goal he scored to take Juventus through to the 2015 final at their team’s expense.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo gallery
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Players of AC Milan celebrate defeating 3-1 Real Madrid at the end of a Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Kylian Mbappe
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe leaves the field after the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Tijjani Reijnders
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, right, celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Alvaro Morata
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
AC Milan's Alvaro Morata, right, scores his side's 2nd goal against Real Madrid's goalkeeper Andriy Lunin during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Jude Bellingham
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, front, and AC Milan's Emerson Royal battle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Vinicius Junior
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against AC Milan during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Vinicius Junior
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, scores from the penalty spot against AC Milan during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Malick Thiaw
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, right, celebrates with Alvaro Morata after scoring the opening goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Malick Thiaw
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Real Madrid during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2024-25 Champions League soccer Real Madrid vs AC Milan photo_Kylian Mbappe
Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, right, and AC Milan's Yunus Musah battle for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

