Rajasthan FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Yellow Army Look For Winning Start

Kerala Blasters' Noah Sadaoui in training in Goa ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against Rajasthan FC on October 30, 2025. | Photo: X/KeralaBlasters

Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D matchday 1 fixture between Rajasthan FC and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. This marks the season opener for both sides, with last year’s semi-finalists Kerala Blasters expected to earn a result against their I-League opponents. Rajasthan, meanwhile, will look to vanquish last season’s disappointment, when they were knocked out in the group stage. Follow the live scores and updates from the Rajasthan FC vs Kerala Blasters match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Oct 2025, 02:57:52 pm IST Rajasthan FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Match Details Fixture: Rajasthan FC vs Kerala Blasters, Group D, Matchday 1

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel