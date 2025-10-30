Rajasthan FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Yellow Army Look For Winning Start

Kerala Blasters' Noah Sadaoui in training in Goa ahead of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match against Rajasthan FC on October 30, 2025. | Photo: X/KeralaBlasters
Welcome to the live coverage of the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group D matchday 1 fixture between Rajasthan FC and Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. This marks the season opener for both sides, with last year’s semi-finalists Kerala Blasters expected to earn a result against their I-League opponents. Rajasthan, meanwhile, will look to vanquish last season’s disappointment, when they were knocked out in the group stage. Follow the live scores and updates from the Rajasthan FC vs Kerala Blasters match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Rajasthan FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Rajasthan FC vs Kerala Blasters, Group D, Matchday 1
Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa
Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025
Time: 4:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Indian Football YouTube channel
Rajasthan FC Vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score: Welcome!
Good evening, football fans! This is the beginning of our live blog for the first Super Cup match on offer today, with Rajasthan FC facing Kerala Blasters. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.