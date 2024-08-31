Marti Cifuentes says there were "three big moments" that decided Queens Park Rangers' 2-1 win over Luton Town in the Championship on Friday. (More Football News)
The Hatters took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to Jimmy Dunne's own goal, but a quickfire turnaround in the second half secured the three points for Cifuentes' side.
Michael Frey was the standout as he set Nicolas Madsen up for the equaliser in the 59th minute before scoring the winner himself just three minutes later with a wonderful first-time volley.
It is QPR's first win of the season, following back-to-back draws against Sheffield United and Plymouth Argyle, while Luton are still without a victory since dropping back into the second division.
Cifuentes was pleased with the fighting spirit shown by his side, pointing out the key moments that helped them to put their first three points on the board.
"There were three big moments in the game. Good start from our game, but then a goal and that changes the whole momentum," he told BBC Sport.
"We know they are very good on set-pieces. They are a big team, very physical. From that moment, we struggled to get out of the high press as they went man-to-man all over the pitch, and we couldn't create those small connections.
"Definitely until the beginning of the second half we struggled; Paul [Nardi] keeps us in the game with a big save.
"So, then we scored for the draw, and that was the third moment in the game. Not only with the goals, but we had the dominance until the last five minutes, even when they pushed.
"When we couldn't beat the high pressure, we invested to find the right moment and the first goal showed that."