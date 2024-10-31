Football

Punjab FC 3-2 Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Luka Majcen's Rapid Fire Goals Light Up Diwali For Shers

Luka Majcen singlehandedly changed the game for the Shers, equalizing after Wilmar Jordan's early goal and then netting again just a minute later to give Punjab a 2-1 lead as the second half began

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
luka-macje-punjab-fc-vs-chennaiyin-fc-isl-2024-25
Luka Majcen during Punjab FC 3-2 Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match. Photo: ISL | FDSL
info_icon

Punjab FC triumphed 3-2 over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match on Diwali night (October 31, Thursday) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Match Highlights | Full Coverage)

Luka Majcen singlehandedly changed the game for the Shers, equalizing after Wilmar Jordan's early goal and then netting again just a minute later to give Punjab a 2-1 lead as the second half began.

Asmic Suljic added the third goal for the Shers in the 70th minute. Although Jordan of Chennaiyin scored again in the 99th minute, it proved to be too late to change the outcome as the clock ran down.

The Slovenian forward, playing with a mask due to a jaw fracture sustained in Punjab's opening game against Kerala Blasters, made a remarkable impact by scoring twice in under three minutes—one of the fastest sequences in Indian Super League history.

His first goal came in the 46th minute, a stunning right-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner, assisted by Filip Mrzljak. Just moments later, in the 48th minutes he struck again with a left-footed shot from the center of the box that found the heart of the goal, with Khaiminthang Lhungdim providing the assist. These goals gave the Shers lead in the match that later Suljic extended assisted by Mushaga Bakenga.

With this victory, Punjab FC moved up to third place in the Indian Super League 2024-25, earning 12 points from 5 matches. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC shifted to sixth place with 8 points from 6 matches. This marks a back-to-back home win for the Shers, while the Machans face yet another disappointment following their previous match, where they shared points with Goa FC 2-2.

Up next in their fixture, the Punjab FC will head to Margao to take on Goa FC on November 6, while Chennaiyin FC will make the journey to Jamshedpur for their next match on November 4.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test: South Africa's Bowlers Secure Dominant Victory As Bangladesh's Home Struggles Persist
  2. IPL 2025 Player Retention: How 10 Teams Are Set Up For Indian Premier League Mega Auction
  3. USA Vs Scotland ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Match Toss Update: United States Opt To Field - Check Playing 11s
  4. CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: MS Dhoni Retained As Uncapped; Ruturaj, Jadeja Get Rs 18cr Each
  5. IPL Retention Day Highlights: Stage Set For Grandest Auction In Recent Times With Pant, Iyer, Rahul, Arshdeep In Fray
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta: It's Up To Ethan Nwaneri How Quickly He Becomes A First-team Regular
  2. Thiago Motta: Errors At Both Ends Of Pitch Cost Juventus In 2-2 Draw Against Parma
  3. Dortmund Vs RB Leipzig: Nuri Sahin Running Out Of Time And Players Ahead Of Crunch Bundesliga Game
  4. Punjab FC 3-2 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Shers Beat Machans With Luka Majcen's Magic
  5. Bournemouth Vs Man City, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
  2. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  3. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  4. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  5. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know