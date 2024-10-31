Punjab FC 3-2 Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Luka Majcen's Rapid Fire Goals Light Up Diwali For Shers

Punjab FC triumphed 3-2 over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match on Diwali night (October 31, Thursday) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. (Match Highlights | Full Coverage)
Luka Majcen singlehandedly changed the game for the Shers, equalizing after Wilmar Jordan's early goal and then netting again just a minute later to give Punjab a 2-1 lead as the second half began.
Asmic Suljic added the third goal for the Shers in the 70th minute. Although Jordan of Chennaiyin scored again in the 99th minute, it proved to be too late to change the outcome as the clock ran down.
The Slovenian forward, playing with a mask due to a jaw fracture sustained in Punjab's opening game against Kerala Blasters, made a remarkable impact by scoring twice in under three minutes—one of the fastest sequences in Indian Super League history.
His first goal came in the 46th minute, a stunning right-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner, assisted by Filip Mrzljak. Just moments later, in the 48th minutes he struck again with a left-footed shot from the center of the box that found the heart of the goal, with Khaiminthang Lhungdim providing the assist. These goals gave the Shers lead in the match that later Suljic extended assisted by Mushaga Bakenga.
With this victory, Punjab FC moved up to third place in the Indian Super League 2024-25, earning 12 points from 5 matches. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC shifted to sixth place with 8 points from 6 matches. This marks a back-to-back home win for the Shers, while the Machans face yet another disappointment following their previous match, where they shared points with Goa FC 2-2.
Up next in their fixture, the Punjab FC will head to Margao to take on Goa FC on November 6, while Chennaiyin FC will make the journey to Jamshedpur for their next match on November 4.