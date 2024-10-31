Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan Gives Marina Machans Lead | PFC 0-1 CFC

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan Yet Again!
The past ten minutes of the game witnessed the first goal scored by Wilmar Jordan of Chennaiyin FC. He unleashed a left-footed shot from outside the box that found the center of the goal, assisted by Lukas Brambilla, who delivered a precise through ball following a swift counter-attack. This goal has given the Machans the lead!
PFC 0-1 CFC'29
Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: No Goals So Far!
Both teams are yet to get on the scoreboard, but the Marina Machans appear to be adopting an attacking approach. Meanwhile, the Shers are holding their ground defensively while also pushing forward with their attacks.
PFC 0-0 CFC'11
Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Thrill Begins!
The Shers, draped in orange, and the Machans in white are on the field, ready to light up the Diwali night with excitement, filling the empty stadiums with thrill beneath a sky illuminated by fireworks!
PFC 0-0 CFC'3
Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups
Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (gk), Lhungdim, Meitei, Novoselec, Abhishek Singh, Prabhu, Mrzljak, Rai, Vidal, Majcen, Sudheesh
Chennaiyin FC: Mitra (gk), Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Desai, Shields, Brambilla, Hnamte, Choudhary, Jordan, Yadwad
Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head
Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC have faced each other twice before, winning once each.
Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Previous Games
Punjab FC won their first three matches of the tournament before losing a close contest against table-toppers Bengaluru FC in their last outing. The Shers are the only side of the tournament to have played only four games so far and have the advantage of having a game in hand.
Chennaiyin FC started their season with a thrilling 3-2 win over Odisha FC but then faced a setback with a 0-1 loss to Mohammedan Sporting. They followed that with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, Punjab FC triumphed over East Bengal United with a 3-2 victory before finishing their last match in a 2-2 draw.
Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming
The Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 Network channels.