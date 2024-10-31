Football

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan Gives Marina Machans Lead | PFC 0-1 CFC

Follow the live score and updates from the Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25 match right here

Uzma Fatima
Uzma Fatima
31 October 2024
31 October 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Punjab FC, Indian Super League 2024-25. X | Punjab FC
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC - two definite contenders in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season so far as they will clash against each other today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. The Shers currently sit fourth in the table with nine points from four matches, while the Marina Machans are placed sixth, with two wins and two draws from their five games. Coming into this encounter Punjab will be looking to bounce back after a recent 0-1 loss to Bengaluru FC and will aim for back-to-back home wins, having previously secured a 2-0 victory against Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin come into the match following a 2-2 draw with Goa FC. Stay tuned for the live updates of PFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024-25 match right here
LIVE UPDATES

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan Yet Again! 

The past ten minutes of the game witnessed the first goal scored by Wilmar Jordan of Chennaiyin FC. He unleashed a left-footed shot from outside the box that found the center of the goal, assisted by Lukas Brambilla, who delivered a precise through ball following a swift counter-attack. This goal has given the Machans the lead!

PFC 0-1 CFC'29

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: No Goals So Far!

Both teams are yet to get on the scoreboard, but the Marina Machans appear to be adopting an attacking approach. Meanwhile, the Shers are holding their ground defensively while also pushing forward with their attacks.

PFC 0-0 CFC'11

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Thrill Begins! 

The Shers, draped in orange, and the Machans in white are on the field, ready to light up the Diwali night with excitement, filling the empty stadiums with thrill beneath a sky illuminated by fireworks!

PFC 0-0 CFC'3

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Lineups

Punjab FC: Ravi Kumar (gk), Lhungdim, Meitei, Novoselec, Abhishek Singh, Prabhu, Mrzljak, Rai, Vidal, Majcen, Sudheesh

Chennaiyin FC: Mitra (gk), Renthlei, Edwards, Laldinpuia, Desai, Shields, Brambilla, Hnamte, Choudhary, Jordan, Yadwad

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Head To Head 

Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC have faced each other twice before, winning once each.

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Previous Games

Punjab FC won their first three matches of the tournament before losing a close contest against table-toppers Bengaluru FC in their last outing. The Shers are the only side of the tournament to have played only four games so far and have the advantage of having a game in hand.


Chennaiyin FC started their season with a thrilling 3-2 win over Odisha FC but then faced a setback with a 0-1 loss to Mohammedan Sporting. They followed that with a goalless draw against Hyderabad FC. Meanwhile, Punjab FC triumphed over East Bengal United with a 3-2 victory before finishing their last match in a 2-2 draw.

Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming

The Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2024-25 match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. The match will be telecast live on Sports18 Network channels.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: MS Dhoni Retained As Uncapped; Ruturaj, Jadeja Get Rs 18cr Each
  2. IPL Retention Day Highlights: Stage Set For Grandest Auction In Recent Times With Pant, Iyer, Rahul, Arshdeep In Fray
  3. MI IPL 2025 Retentions: Mumbai Indians Retain Hardik, Bumrah, Suryakumar, Rohit And Tilak
  4. South Africa Vs India T20I Series 2024: Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee Make Return - Check Proteas Full Squad
  5. IPL 2025 Retention: Full List Of Retained Players By All 10 Teams Ahead Of Mega Auction
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Wilmar Jordan Gives Marina Machans Lead | PFC 0-1 CFC
  2. East Bengal Vs AL-Nejmeh Live Streaming, AFC Challenge League, West Region: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Riyadh Derby' On TV And Online
  4. Man Utd 5-2 Leicester City: Van Nistelrooy Salutes Players After EFL Cup Triumph
  5. Tottenham 2-1 Man City: Postecoglou Lauds 'Ever-Evolving' Spurs After EFL Cup Victory
Tennis News
  1. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Zverev Progresses To Last 16 After Seeing Off Griekspoor
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  5. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre's Ayushman Bharat Scheme Exists Only On Paper: Delhi Health Minister
  2. ‘Black Day’: Valley-Based Parties Skip J&K Union Territory Foundation Day Event
  3. Diwali Marks Thaw In India-China Ties As Armies Exchange Sweets Along LAC | Details
  4. The Silent Cost Of Celebrating Diwali With Fireworks
  5. PM Modi On National Unity Day: 'One Nation, One Election', 'Urban Naxals', 'Article 370 Buried' | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. Middle East Latest: UN Warns Israel Over UNRWA Ban, Hezbollah Has Conditions For Ceasefire
  2. Asia Needs To Spend More To Adapt To Climate Change, Limit Its Damage: Study
  3. Spain: Devastating Flash Flood Kills 95 People; Worst Disaster In Recent Times
  4. North Korea Confirms It Tested New Intercontinental Ballistic Missile
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know