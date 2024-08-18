Football

Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave

Unai Emery has said he wants to keep Jhon Duran despite transfer speculation after scoring the winner in Aston Villa's 2-1 victory over West Ham

Jhon Duran points to the Aston Villa badge while celebrating his winner against West Ham
Jhon Duran points to the Aston Villa badge while celebrating his winner against West Ham.
info_icon

Unai Emery has said he wants to keep Jhon Duran despite transfer speculation after scoring the winner in Aston Villa's 2-1 victory over West Ham. (More Football News)

Duran slotted home the winner in the 79th minute after Lucas Paqueta’s spot-kick had ruled out Amadou Onana's early opener.

It was Duran's sixth Premier League goal in just 616 minutes of action in the competition, meaning he has averaged a goal every 103 minutes. That rate has only been bettered by Erling Haaland among those who have scored more than five goals.

Duran's goal was all the more fitting given he was seemingly on the verge of joining the Hammers earlier this summer, with the Colombia international even gesturing with an "irons" celebration in a social media video.

But Duran has so far stayed at Villa Park, and Emery is keen to keep it that way, although the Spaniard warned there are no guarantees.

"We were open with every player to accept a good offer and one of those players is him. But we know how much we believe in him and if he leaves it's because the offer is very good, but I want to keep him," Emery told the media.

“We believe in Duran and in his potential. We are always open to working with him if he's like he is today, helping the team and he was fantastic."

Speaking on other possible transfers, Emery suggested Alex Moreno was the most likely left-back to depart the club this summer. 

Having joined in January 2023, Moreno appears to be behind Lucas Digne and new arrival Ian Maatsen in the pecking order, and Nottingham Forest are among the clubs reportedly interested.

"We signed Ian Maatsen and we were speaking with different players in this position. The difficulty is to manage with three left-backs. Moreno is the player who is now close to leaving," he explained.

Debutant Onana headed in Villa's first goal, and while impressed with the midfielder's display, Emery knows there is more to come from the former Everton man.

"There’s still a lot of adaptation ahead, in training and in matches. Today it was his first official match with us. He was very mature, responsible and intelligent," he said.

“I think this is the first step we need. The adaptation is going to be long, because there are a lot of things we want to get out of him, but his potential is most important."

Villa bucked a poor record away at West Ham having gone without a win in their previous nine encounters away from Villa Park.

Despite West Ham’s superior 2.4 expected goals, Emery felt his side were deserving of their victory.

"The first 30 minutes were very good. We were in control of the game, with good positioning. We did'’t concede a corner until the 28th minute. We scored one and had a chance to get a second with Leon Bailey [hitting the post]," he reflected.

"They got a goal too, and we started the second half a bit softly. But we started controlling the game more again and deserved to win."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. London Spirit Vs Welsh Fire Live Streaming, The Hundred Women's Final: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Ireland Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs SL-W Match
  3. Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz Beat Purani Dilli 6; Rishabh Pant Fails To Shine
  4. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  5. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
Football News
  1. Premier League: Emery Wants To Keep Duran But Concedes Villa's Match-Winner Could Leave
  2. Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Stuttgart (4-3 Pens): Ten-Man Bundesliga Champions Win Supercup Shoot-Out
  3. Valencia 1-2 Barcelona: Lewandowski Double Seals Comeback Win For Blaugrana
  4. AC Milan 2-2 Torino: Morata And Okafor Salvage Late Draw For Rossoneri
  5. Pascal Gross Wants More After Laying On Two Assists On Dream Borussia Dortmund Debut
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Sinner Avenges Rublev Defeat To Reach Semis, Sabalenka Tees Up Swiatek Clash
  2. Marketa Vondrousova To Miss US Open With Hand Injury
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
  4. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Meaning Of Freedom For The Neurodivergent
  2. Colour Coding India's Religious Landscape
  3. J&K Assembly’s First Order Of Business Is To Undo Centre’s 5 August 2019 Decision: Omar Abdullah
  4. India Is Failing Our Trafficking And Bonded Labour Survivors
  5. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Early Release Of Polavaram, Amaravati Funds
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. X To Shut Operations In Brazil Amid Legal Battle, Elon Musk Cites Censorship Orders
  2. Russia On Alert After 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Triggers Volcano Eruption, Tsunami Warning
  3. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  4. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
  5. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know