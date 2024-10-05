Football

Premier League: Facundo Buonanotte Scores As Leicester City Beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0

Buonanotte now has four goal involvements in six Premier League appearances this season – already his joint-most across a single campaign in the competition (also four for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023-24)

Facundo-Buonanotte-Leicester-City
Facundo Buonanotte celebrates his goal against Bournemouth.
info_icon

Leicester City finally got their first win of the Premier League season, defeating Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. (More Football News)

Facundo Buonanotte scored the winning goal for Steve Cooper’s side in the 16th minute with a stunning curling effort.

Bournemouth put on a much better display in the second half though, with Lewis Cook having a direct free-kick ruled out for offside 66 minutes in.

Illia Zabarnyi and Dango Ouattara also hit the woodwork as the Cherries continued to dominate, but they fell short of finding an equaliser.

Arsenal scored twice in injury-time to beat Leicester 4-2 at the Emirates - null
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester City: Gunners Strike Twice In Stoppage Time To Down Foxes At The Emirates Stadium

BY Stats Perform

The Foxes move up to 15th place, with six points from seven matches, while Bournemouth sit 13th – two points better off their opponents.

Data Debrief: Buonanotte at his best

While Leicester had to wait for their first victory since returning to the top flight, it came via a player who had already impressed under Cooper.

Leicester boss Steve Cooper - null
Leicester Vs Bournemouth Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Buonanotte now has four goal involvements in six Premier League appearances this season – already his joint-most across a single campaign in the competition (also four for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023-24). 

Indeed, his four goal contributions in his last five league games is as many as he managed in his previous 36 matches.

Leicester had to come through plenty of pressure at the other end, but they held firm for their first home clean sheet in the Premier League since October 2022 – a 2-0 win over Leeds United that game 16 home top-flight games ago.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Vs England Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: ENG-W Spinners Choke BAN-W To Effect 21-Run Win
  2. Injured Shivam Dube Ruled Out Of India Vs Bangladesh T20I Series, Tilak Varma Called Up
  3. PAK Vs ENG Tests: England's Joe Root Gears Up For Pakistan Challenge, Eyes Series Win
  4. Indian Premier League 2025: BCCI Considering Saudi Arabia Cities For IPL Mega Auction
  5. Irani Trophy 2024: Mumbai Team To Be Felicitated After First Title In 27 Years
Football News
  1. Premier League: Facundo Buonanotte Scores As Leicester City Beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0
  2. West Ham 4-1 Ipswich Town: Hosts Register First Home Win Of The Season After Frantic Start
  3. Arsenal 3-1 Southampton: Bukayo Saka Shines In Gunners' 400th Premier League Home Win
  4. Mohun Bagan Vs Mohammedan Sporting Highlights, ISL 2024-25: MBSG 3-0 MSC At Full-time
  5. Arsenal 2-0 PSG, Champions League: Enrique Defends Decision To Drop Dembele
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters: Returning Novak Djokovic Battles Past Alex Michelsen In First Round
  2. China Open: Coco Gauff Fights Back To Beat Paula Badosa, Enter Final
  3. Jannik Sinner Reaches 250 Career Wins After Seeing Off Taro Daniel In Shanghai Opener
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Beats Home Favourite Shang Juncheng In Shanghai Opener
  5. Iga Swiatek Confirms Split With Coach Tomasz Wiktorowski And Wuhan Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  3. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  4. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  5. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assembly Exit Polls 2024: Pollsters Predict Cong-NC Sweep In J&K, Congress Likely To Form Govt In Haryana
  2. Congress Will Form Govt With Comfortable Majority, Says Hooda After Polling Ends
  3. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'
  4. Day In Pics: October 05, 2024
  5. Amid RG Kar Row, Fresh Protest Erupt Against Rape-Murder Of Minor Girl In West Bengal, BJP Slams State Govt
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Hashem Safieddin, Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah's Successor, Presumed Dead After Israeli Airstrike
  2. Iran’s Key Nuclear Sites: Locations, Functions And Global Concerns
  3. In Pictures: Heavy Flood Wreaks Havoc On Bosnia; Houses, Vehicles Submerged
  4. Haiti: At Least 70 Killed, 3000 Displaced In Brutal Gang Attack
  5. Major Amazon Tiver Tributary Drops To Lowest Level Due To Drought In Over 122 Years
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Horoscope For October 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Young Voters Could Play Decisive Role
  3. Haryana Assembly Election 2024: What Past Vote Shares Foretell
  4. Why Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Chose The Famous Imam Khomeini Mosque For His Rare Sermon
  5. South Korea Vs Philippines Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers: PHI Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. Failed Alliance Saves Congress From Harakiri In Haryana
  7. Haryana Assembly Election: Women, A Conspicuous Absence In Mewat’s Electoral Pitches
  8. Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: 63% Voter Turnout Till 5:30 PM; CM Saini Slams Congress Over 'Jhooth And Loot'