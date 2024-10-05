Premier League: Facundo Buonanotte Scores As Leicester City Beat AFC Bournemouth 1-0

Leicester City finally got their first win of the Premier League season, defeating Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium. (More Football News)
Facundo Buonanotte scored the winning goal for Steve Cooper’s side in the 16th minute with a stunning curling effort.
Bournemouth put on a much better display in the second half though, with Lewis Cook having a direct free-kick ruled out for offside 66 minutes in.
Illia Zabarnyi and Dango Ouattara also hit the woodwork as the Cherries continued to dominate, but they fell short of finding an equaliser.
The Foxes move up to 15th place, with six points from seven matches, while Bournemouth sit 13th – two points better off their opponents.
Data Debrief: Buonanotte at his best
While Leicester had to wait for their first victory since returning to the top flight, it came via a player who had already impressed under Cooper.
Buonanotte now has four goal involvements in six Premier League appearances this season – already his joint-most across a single campaign in the competition (also four for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2023-24).
Indeed, his four goal contributions in his last five league games is as many as he managed in his previous 36 matches.
Leicester had to come through plenty of pressure at the other end, but they held firm for their first home clean sheet in the Premier League since October 2022 – a 2-0 win over Leeds United that game 16 home top-flight games ago.