Premier League 2024/25: Five Storylines To Look Forward To In The New PL Season

The Premier League season is here and has brought some new features and aspects with it. Here are some of the five storylines from the upcoming PL 2024/25 season

Liverpool-vs-Manchester-City-Football-AP-Photo
English Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool will look to renew their rivalry against Manchester City. | Photo: AP/Jon Super
The Premier League is back! The 2024/25 season gets underway when Manchester United hosts Fulham in the opening fixture of the PL season at Old Trafford on Saturday, 12:30 AM IST. (More Football News)

Moreover, there are new teams in the league as well as new managers that will take the hotseat. Liverpool have moved away from Jurgen Klopp and appointed Arne Slot, who's side travel to Ipswich Town on Saturday before Manchester City taking on Chelsea on Sunday, in what seems to be a mouth-watering affair.

Arsenal take on Wolves, and will hope to bring home the silverware whereas Manchester United hope to recover from their worst season since 1990.

Here is a look at some of the big talking points heading into the new Premier League season:

Who Can Stop Man City?

Since 2017, only one team — Liverpool, in 2020 — has stopped Manchester City winning the title. Can anyone stop Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut capturing a record-extending fifth straight title in what could be a tumultuous season for the champions? Mikel Arteta's Arsenal drove the Cityzens close in the last two seasons and will look to win the title for the first time since 2004.

Pep Guardiola, who has yet to sign a new deal at the club, will be raring to go for a fifth PL title in a row. Liverpool could be near-contenders but Arne Slot's arrival means the Dutchman's process could take time.

The likes of United, Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa are contenders but with a lot of football over the next few months, the clubs will need to keep their players fit and healthy.

New Managers At The Helm

Chelsea replaced Mauricio Pochettino with Enzo Maresca, who came from Leicester City. Liverpool have Slot, Ipswich have Kieran Mckenna whereas Russell Martin is at Southampton and Fabian Hurzeler at Brighton.

However, the job won't be easy as the managers will be tasked by their owners to win every game and push their team for trophies. Which manager will get the sack early on? Let's wait and watch.

English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker

Semi-automated VAR

There won't be 'oohs and aahs' from the PL fans and managers this season as the PGMOL have introduced a semi-automated VAR technology for this season. Semi-automated offside technology will be in use for the first time, though not until a few months into the season. And there will be an enhanced in-stadium experience for fans, with replays shown on the big screen when a video review has led to a decision being overturned, a delay to a restart or a goal being disallowed.

The New Clubs

Ipswich Town, that saw singer and long-time fan Ed Sheeran buy a minority stake at the club, are back in top flight after 22 seasons. Leicester City, who won the PL title in 2016, have a new manager but some still old faces including Jamie Vardy. Southampton, managed by Russell Martin, are back as well and have some new faces in the line-up. Che Adams, who led their line in the previous season in top-flight, has left for Torino and been replaced by Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, signed from Villarreal

New PL Ball

The Premier League 2024/25 season will also feature a new ball, Nike Flight. The ball is "built with Aerowsculpt technology with grooves debased into the casing, to allow air to travel seamlessly around the ball, delivering truer flight".

