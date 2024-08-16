Premier League 2024/25: Five Storylines To Look Forward To In The New PL Season

There won't be 'oohs and aahs' from the PL fans and managers this season as the PGMOL have introduced a semi-automated VAR technology for this season. Semi-automated offside technology will be in use for the first time, though not until a few months into the season. And there will be an enhanced in-stadium experience for fans, with replays shown on the big screen when a video review has led to a decision being overturned, a delay to a restart or a goal being disallowed.