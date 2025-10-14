Portugal Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers: Ronaldo And Co Aim Another Win

FIFA World Cup Qualifier Soccer Match: Portugal vs Hungary | Photo: AP/Denes Erdos

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Portugal vs Hungary match at the FIFA World Cup European qualifiers taking place at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Tuesday, October 14 (October 15 IST). Portugal have won all three of their games so far in this round and are in pole position to grab a seat at the 2026 World Cup. Hungary have a win, a loss and a draw in their three games. The loss came against Portugal. Follow live scores of the POR v HUN football match here

LIVE UPDATES

14 Oct 2025, 11:58:55 pm IST Portugal Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers O nosso 𝗫𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 para o jogo frente à Hungria ⚔️#FazHistória | #PORHUN #WCQ pic.twitter.com/1hLqFy31st — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 14, 2025

14 Oct 2025, 11:37:14 pm IST Portugal Vs Hungary Live Score, FIFA World Cup Europe Qualifiers Portugal have won all three of their games so far in this round and are in pole position to grab a seat at the 2026 World Cup.