Nepal Vs Qatar LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: NEP Aim Another Win

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Nepal vs Qatar match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six stage match-up taking place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Monday, October 13. Nepal won both of their group games and then defeated UAE by a solitary run in a thrilling Super Six clash. Qatar defeated Malaysia in the Group stage but have lost to UAE and Oman so far in the qualifiers. Top three teams from the Super Six stage go ahead to the T20 World Cup 2026. Follow live scores from the NEP vs QAT cricket match

13 Oct 2025, 07:36:02 pm IST Nepal Vs Qatar LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: Head To Head The two teams have faced off in T20Is only three times. Qatar won their first meeting by four wickets in July 2019, but Nepal have won the next two, by 32 runs in April 2024, and most recently in April 2025, by eight wickets.

Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Saqlain Arshad Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh