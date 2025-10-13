Nepal Vs Qatar LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: NEP Aim Another Win

Nepal Vs Qatar LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: Head To Head
The two teams have faced off in T20Is only three times. Qatar won their first meeting by four wickets in July 2019, but Nepal have won the next two, by 32 runs in April 2024, and most recently in April 2025, by eight wickets.
Qatar Squad: Imal Liyanage(w), Zubair Ali, Shariq Munir, Muhammad Asim, Muhammad Tanveer, Mirza Mohammed Baig(c), Shahzaib Jamil, Mohammad Ikramullah Khan, Daniel Archer Louis, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Muhammad Murad, Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Saqlain Arshad
Nepal Squad: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Shahab Alam, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Nepal vs Qatar match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier Super Six stage match-up.