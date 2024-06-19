Peru Vs Chile Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group A Matchday 1

Football

Copa America has begun and it is Peru and Chile who are going face to face in the second Group A match on Friday night (Saturday early morning IST). (More Football News)

Apart from Peru and Chile, Group A consists of defending champions Argentina and Canada.

Peru are unbeaten in 2024 and have not lost any of the five games that they have played so far.

Ricardo Gareca who guided Peru to their first World Cup appearance since 1982 in 2018 is now at the helm of Chile.

Chile defeated Peru the last time these two sides met at the Copa America.

Here is how you can watch Peru Vs Chile Group A Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 in India and in other places of the world.

When and where the Peru Vs Chile Group A Matchday 1 Copa America 2024 takes place?

The Peru Vs Chile Copa America 2024 takes place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on June 21 (June 22 IST). The kick off time is 5:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Peru Vs Chile Group A Matchday 1 Copa America 2024?

All matches of Copa America 2024 can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

USA: FOX, FS1, FOXSports.com, and the FOX Sports App

UK: Premier Sports

Nigeria: Sportitalia

Squads

Peru

  • Goalkeepers: 1-Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), 12-Carlos Caceda (Melgar), 21-Diego Romero (Universitario).

  • Defenders: 2-Luis Abram (Atlanta United), 17-Luis Advíncula (Boca), 15-Miguel Araujo (Portland Timbers), 22-Alexander Callens (AEK Atenas), 6-Marcos López (Feyenoord), 4-Anderson Santamaría (Atlas), 19-Oliver Sonne (Silkeborg), 5-Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima), 3-Aldo Corzo (Universitario)

  • Midfielders: 16-Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City), 13-Jesús Castillo (Gil Vicente), 8-Sergio Peña (Malmo), 23-Piero Quispe (Pumas), 10-Christian Cueva (Free agent).

  • Forwards: 18-André Carrillo (Al Qadisiya), 14-Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari), 11-Bryan Reyna (Belgrano), 26-Franco Zanelotto (Alianza Lima), 7-Andy Polo (Universitario), 25-Joao Grimaldo (Sporting Cristal), 20-Edison Flores (Universitario), 24-José Rivera (Universitario), 9-Paolo Guerrero (César Vallejo).

Chile

  • Goalkeepers: 1-Claudio Bravo (Betis), 12-Gabriel Arias (Racing), 23-Brayan Cortés (Colo Colo).

  • Defenders: 21-Matías Catalán (Talleres), 26-Nicolás Fernández (Audax Italiano), 6-Thomas Galdames (Godoy Cruz), 4-Mauricio Isla (Independiente), 5-Paulo Díaz (River), 3-Guillermo Maripán (Mónaco), 16-Igor Lichnovsky (América), 2-Gabriel Suazo (Toulouse), 25-Benjamín Kuscevic (Fortaleza).

  • Midfielders: 18-Rodrigo Echeverría (Huracán), 7-Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City), 24-César Pérez (Unión La Calera), 13-Erick Pulgar (Flamengo),15-Diego Valdés (América), 17-Esteban Pavez (Colo-Colo).

  • Forwards: 10-Alexis Sánchez (Inter de Milán), 11-Eduardo Vargas (Atlético Mineiro), 22-Ben Brereton (Sheffield United), 9-Víctor Dávila (CSKA), 20-Maximiliano Guerrero (U. de Chile), 8-Darío Osorio (Midtjylland), 14-Cristian Zavala (Colo Colo), 19-Marcos Bolados (Colo Colo).

