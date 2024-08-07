Football

Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain

Victory means Brazil great Marta should get the chance to end her glittering international career by competing for gold after being suspended for the quarterfinals and semifinals

brazil-women-football-paris-olympics-2024-ap-photo
Brazil's Jheniffer, right, and Spain's Laia Codina battle for the ball during a women's semifinal soccer match between Brazil and Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at Marseille Stadium in Marseille, France. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Brazil will meet the United States in the final of the Olympic women's soccer tournament after beating world champion Spain 4-2. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Gabi Portilho and Adriana struck at Stade de Marseille after an own goal from Irene Paredes had put the two-time silver medalist in an early lead.

The 38-year-old Marta has said her sixth Olympics will be her last major tournament with the national team.

Spain won't get the chance in Paris to further cement its place at the top of women's soccer by adding Olympic gold to the World Cup it won last year.

Paredes' sixth-minute own goal put Brazil in control and Portilho doubled the advantage in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Adriana's header in 71st underlined Brazil's dominance.

Salma Paralluelo pulled a goal back for Spain with a header in the 85th and almost immediately Alexia Putellas struck the bar with a shot from outside the area.

Kerolin made it 4-1 in the first minute of stoppage time - shooting through Coll's legs — before Paralluelo got her second in the 12th minute of stoppage time. By then, though, it was too late for Spain to mount a comeback.

Brazil will play the four-time champion U.S. women's national team in Saturday's final at Parc des Princes in Paris.

Spain plays Germany in Lyon for bronze.

