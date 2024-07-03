Football

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marta Eyes Gold As Brazil Select Veteran Striker For Sixth Time

Marta has already made Olympics history. In Tokyo, she became the first player - male or female - to score at five successive Games, while she was part of the side that won silver medals in 2004 and 2008. Paris Olympics will be her final tournament with her country

Marta will appear at her sixth Summer Olympics
info_icon

Marta will play in her sixth Olympics after she was named in Brazil's squad for the Paris Games by coach Arthur Elias, who described her as "the greatest athlete of all time". (More Football News)

The Selecao's all-time leading scorer with 118 goals, the 38-year-old will appear at her final tournament with her country, having announced in April she will retire from international duty at the end of the year.

Marta has already made Olympics history. In Tokyo, she became the first player - male or female - to score at five successive Games, while she was part of the side that won silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

And Elias welcomed the inclusion of the six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, who has scored four times for Orlando Pride in the NWSL this season.

"She brings a lot to the table, she's the greatest athlete of all time," he said. "She's playing well, she deserved to be on this list.

"Marta's performance, her behaviour - with or without the ball - makes all the athletes see her as an example.

"I have the challenge of finding a way of playing to maximise her game. But she knows that you can only win with everyone."

Brazil begin their campaign against Nigeria on July 25, while they will also play Japan and 2023 World Cup winners Spain in Group C.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: FIR Filed In Hathras Stampede Case; 7 Cases Of Zika Virus In Pune
  2. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  3. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  4. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
  5. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  3. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marta Eyes Gold As Brazil Select Veteran Striker For Sixth Time
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit
World News
  1. After SCOTUS Ruling On Immunity, Donald Trump's Sentencing In Hush Money Trial Postponed To Sept 18
  2. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  3. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  4. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  5. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed