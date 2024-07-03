Marta will play in her sixth Olympics after she was named in Brazil's squad for the Paris Games by coach Arthur Elias, who described her as "the greatest athlete of all time". (More Football News)
The Selecao's all-time leading scorer with 118 goals, the 38-year-old will appear at her final tournament with her country, having announced in April she will retire from international duty at the end of the year.
Marta has already made Olympics history. In Tokyo, she became the first player - male or female - to score at five successive Games, while she was part of the side that won silver medals in 2004 and 2008.
And Elias welcomed the inclusion of the six-time FIFA World Player of the Year, who has scored four times for Orlando Pride in the NWSL this season.
"She brings a lot to the table, she's the greatest athlete of all time," he said. "She's playing well, she deserved to be on this list.
"Marta's performance, her behaviour - with or without the ball - makes all the athletes see her as an example.
"I have the challenge of finding a way of playing to maximise her game. But she knows that you can only win with everyone."
Brazil begin their campaign against Nigeria on July 25, while they will also play Japan and 2023 World Cup winners Spain in Group C.