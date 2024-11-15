Paraguay's Gustavo Velazquez celebrates winning a qualifying soccer match against Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Argentina's players wave to fans at the end of a qualifying soccer match against Paraguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) and Paraguay's Junior Alonso battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Argentina's Julian Alvarez controls the ball during a qualifying soccer match against Paraguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Paraguay in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni reacts during a qualifying soccer match against Paraguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's Omar Alderete celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul (7) and Paraguay's Miguel Almiron battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria scores his side's first goal against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring the opening goal against Paraguay during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.