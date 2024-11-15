Football

PAR Vs ARG: Messi And Co Beaten In Asuncion

Argentina played at Paraguay with the hosts having banned local fans from wearing any Messi shirts in the home crowd. TV footage of the match in Asuncion showed that the vast majority of the local crowd was wearing Paraguay’s red and white colors, with no Messi shirts visible in the local broadcasts. Messi had few opportunities to touch the ball during the first half, but saw Lautaro Martínez open the scoring in the 11th minute with a crossed shot. The goal was allowed after a video review. Paraguay scored the equalizer with a bicycle kick by Antonio Sanabria in the 19th minute, shortly after defender Gustavo Gómez hit the bar with a header. The hosts continued to apply pressure, and gave the Argentine star some heavy marking. Messi showed he was upset with Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco for not sending off Paraguay’s Omar Alderete for his aggressive tackles. It was Alderete who scored Paraguay’s winner with a header in the 47th minute, which puts Paraguay back in contention for a spot in the next World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Paraguay's Gustavo Velazquez celebrates winning against Argentina | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz

Paraguay's Gustavo Velazquez celebrates winning a qualifying soccer match against Argentina for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina's players wave to fans at the end of match | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Argentina's players wave to fans at the end of a qualifying soccer match against Paraguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) and Paraguay's Junior Alonso battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (22) and Paraguay's Junior Alonso battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Argentina's Julian Alvarez controls the ball during a qualifying soccer match against Paraguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball against Paraguay | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Paraguay in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni reacts during a qualifying soccer match against Paraguay for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Paraguay's Omar Alderete celebrates scoring his side's second goal | Photo: AP/Marta Escurra
Paraguay's Omar Alderete celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul (7) and Paraguay's Miguel Almiron battle for the ball | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul (7) and Paraguay's Miguel Almiron battle for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria scores his side's first goal against Argentina | Photo: AP/Marta Escurra
Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria scores his side's first goal against Argentina during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring the opening goal against Paraguay | Photo: AP/Jorge Saenz
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring the opening goal against Paraguay during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Asuncion, Paraguay.

