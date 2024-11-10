Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Juggernauts Welcome Mariners For Tough Challenge

Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC Fans. X | Mohun Bagan

Welcome to the live coverage of the Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan match of the Indian Super League 2024-25. This is the last match before teams head for the international break. Mohun Bagan are on a three-match winning streak and would need another win to close the gap between them and the table toppers Bengaluru FC to one point with one game in hand. Hosts Odisha lost their last match to NorthEast United and would want to make a strong comeback. At present, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are second in the points table with 13 points from six games, whereas Odisha FC are positioned ninth with eight of them in seven encounters. Follow live scores and updates of the Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League 2024-25 match here

LIVE UPDATES

10 Nov 2024, 06:39:43 pm IST Odisha FC Vs Mohun Bagan LIVE Mohun Bagan are on a three-match winning streak and they would want to make it four tonight. They have Odisha FC up against them, an opponent against whom the Mariners have a solid record. The Mariners have lost just once in their previous 11 ISL encounters against Odisha FC!