Nottingham Forest Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Postecoglou Resumes Bid For Maiden Win

Nottingham Forest Vs Chelsea Live Score, Premier League 2025-26
1' The referee blows his whistle and we are underway at the City Ground in Nottingham.
Chelsea beat defending champions Liverpool 2-1 before the international break and would be hoping that the win would spark a turnaround.
Nottingham Forest head coach Ange Postecoglou remains winless after seven competitive games and would be itching to end his wait for the first win with the Forest.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 8 clash between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea taking place on Saturday, October 18 at the City Ground in Nottingham.