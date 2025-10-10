Northern Ireland vs Slovakia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe
KICK OFF!
Match is now underway.
An upbeat Slovakia visit Belfast for their third Group A game of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe to play Northern Ireland on Friday night. Slovakia had beaten Germany in their first group game and are currently at the top of the standings.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers match between Northern Ireland and Slovakia.