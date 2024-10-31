Newcastle United booked their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park. (More Sports News)
Eddie Howe's side struck twice in the space of three first-half minutes through Alexander Isak and an Axel Disasi own goal, which proved enough to seal their progress.
Just three days after Chelsea overcame Newcastle in the Premier League, Joelinton struck the post from an Isak cross early on Wednesday, while Renato Veiga's shot deflected narrowly wide at the other end.
Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Chelsea were caught in possession at the back, with Sandro Tonali finding Isak, who calmly slotted past Filip Jorgensen.
Isak was involved again when he latched onto a quickly taken free-kick before his deflected cross was helped on by Joe Willock, before Disasi turned the ball into his own net just three minutes later.
Chelsea looked to respond and controlled large periods of the second half as Joao Felix went closest to scoring when he chipped marginally wide in the 75th minute.
William Osula almost added a third for Newcastle following a swift counter that culminated in the substitute striking the post, but the two-goal cushion was sufficient enough to get the Magpies over the line.
Data Debrief: Magpies march into another quarter-final
Newcastle find themselves in extremely familiar territory, after progressing to their fourth EFL Cup quarter-final in the last five seasons.
The Magpies' only win from their previous six matches across all competitions came against AFC Wimbledon in the previous round, but they upset the form book here.
Now unbeaten in each of their last 12 EFL Cup matches when scoring first, Howe's side condemned Chelsea to only a second defeat in 11 games.