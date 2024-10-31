Football

Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup: Alexander Isak Powers Magpies Into Quarter-Finals

Just three days after Chelsea overcame Newcastle in the Premier League, Joelinton struck the post from an Isak cross early on Wednesday, while Renato Veiga's shot deflected narrowly wide at the other end

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Alexander-Isak
Isak celebrates scoring the opener at St James' Park
info_icon

Newcastle United booked their place in the EFL Cup quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park. (More Sports News)

Eddie Howe's side struck twice in the space of three first-half minutes through Alexander Isak and an Axel Disasi own goal, which proved enough to seal their progress.

Just three days after Chelsea overcame Newcastle in the Premier League, Joelinton struck the post from an Isak cross early on Wednesday, while Renato Veiga's shot deflected narrowly wide at the other end.

Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Chelsea were caught in possession at the back, with Sandro Tonali finding Isak, who calmly slotted past Filip Jorgensen.

Isak was involved again when he latched onto a quickly taken free-kick before his deflected cross was helped on by Joe Willock, before Disasi turned the ball into his own net just three minutes later.

Chelsea looked to respond and controlled large periods of the second half as Joao Felix went closest to scoring when he chipped marginally wide in the 75th minute.

William Osula almost added a third for Newcastle following a swift counter that culminated in the substitute striking the post, but the two-goal cushion was sufficient enough to get the Magpies over the line.

Data Debrief: Magpies march into another quarter-final

Newcastle find themselves in extremely familiar territory, after progressing to their fourth EFL Cup quarter-final in the last five seasons.

The Magpies' only win from their previous six matches across all competitions came against AFC Wimbledon in the previous round, but they upset the form book here.

Now unbeaten in each of their last 12 EFL Cup matches when scoring first, Howe's side condemned Chelsea to only a second defeat in 11 games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Will Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Be Retained?
  2. BAN Vs RSA 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh Need Partnerships As Proteas Hunt Wickets In Chattogram
  3. India-A Vs Australia-A Toss Update, 1st Unofficial Test: AUS-A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Rishabh Pant Likely To Join Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul In Star-studded IPL Auction: Report
  5. Oman vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Match 41
Football News
  1. Preston 0-3 Arsenal, EFL Cup: Gunners March Into Quarter-Finals With Dominant Victory
  2. Brighton 2-3 Liverpool, EFL Cup: Cody Gakpo's Brace Sends Holders Through To Quarter-Finals
  3. Newcastle United 2-0 Chelsea, EFL Cup: Alexander Isak Powers Magpies Into Quarter-Finals
  4. Man United 5-2 Leicester City, EFL Cup: Nistelrooy Celebrates Winning Debut As Interim Manager
  5. Empoli 0-3 Inter Milan: Davide Frattesi Brace Downs 10-Man Hosts At Stadio Carlo Castellani
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Alexei Popyrin Stuns Fourth-Seeded Daniil Medvedev In Second Round
  2. Paris Masters 2024: Rublev's ATP Finals Hopes Dented After Cerundolo Defeat
  3. Paris Masters 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Nicolas Jarry In Opener
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Casper Ruud Crashes Out After Defeat By Jordan Thompson
  5. Paris Masters: Jannik Sinner Second Big Name To Withdraw - Check Reason
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  2. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  3. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  4. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Flight Bomb Threats: Man Behind E-Mails Operates From Delhi; New Rules Focus On Social Media, Geopolitics
  2. Kerela Temple Fire: State Govt To Bear Medical Expenses Of Injured, Three Arrested
  3. RG Kar: Agitating Doctors Hold Torch Rally To CBI Office
  4. Aviation Industry Issues New Guidelines To Check Hoax Bomb Threats To Flights
  5. Greater Noida Meth Lab Bust, Mexican Cartel, And Cannibalism | What We Know
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  4. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
  5. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
World News
  1. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  2. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  3. ‘Still Alive’: A Family’s Struggle In North Gaza’s Jabalia
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024: Who's Ahead - Harris Or Trump? Here's What The Latest Polls Say
  2. IPL 2025 Retention: How Many Players Can A Team Keep - Explained
  3. Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja
  4. Diwali 2024: Rituals and Traditions You Must Know
  5. Naraka Chaturdashi, Choti Diwali, And Kali Chaudas: All You Need To Know About The Festival
  6. Today's Horoscope For October 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. India-China Border Row: 'Did Not Play Any Role', Says US Amid Disengagement In Ladakh
  8. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know