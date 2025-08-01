New York City Vs Leon Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Matchday 2 Fixture

New York City FC vs Club Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 Matchday 2: Find out when and where to watch the fixture live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
New York City FC vs FC Dallas, MLS 2025 Strahinja Tanasijevic Alonso Martinez AP Photo
New York City FC vs Club Leon, Leagues Cup 2025: New York City FC defender Strahinja Tanasijević, left, celebrates with teammates after forward Alonso Martínez (16) scored a goal against FC Dallas during the second half of an MLS soccer match Friday, July 25, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
info_icon

New York City FC will take on Club Leon in the second round of the Leagues Cup 2025 at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on 1 August 2025. Both sides suffered disappointing defeats in their tournament opener and will look to get back to winning ways in Friday’s fixture.

NYCFC began their Leagues Cup campaign with a heavy 3-0 defeat against Puebla, marking their worst-ever result in the tournament. The Pigeons conceded twice before half-time, with the result taking their tally to six goals allowed in consecutive matches against Liga MX opposition.

New York City have a dismal record against Mexican sides, having failed to win despite leading at half-time in all three of their previous meetings.

Meanwhile, Club Leon played their opener against CF Montreal in Yankee Stadium. Rogelio Funes Mori scored early before Montreal equalised, and Leon lost the ensuing shootout 7-6. Despite the defeat, Eduardo Berizzo’s side claimed a valuable point.

However, Leon have lost seven of their last eight games across all competitions, winning just one during that time. The odds will be stacked against them in the away fixture, with NYCFC looking to utilise home support to get their first win.

New York City FC Vs Club Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?

The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on 2 August.

Where is the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?

The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, also known as the Sports Illustrated Stadium, at Harrison, New Jersey.

Where to watch the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?

The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Where to watch the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?

The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball