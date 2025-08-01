New York City FC will take on Club Leon in the second round of the Leagues Cup 2025 at the Sports Illustrated Stadium on 1 August 2025. Both sides suffered disappointing defeats in their tournament opener and will look to get back to winning ways in Friday’s fixture.
NYCFC began their Leagues Cup campaign with a heavy 3-0 defeat against Puebla, marking their worst-ever result in the tournament. The Pigeons conceded twice before half-time, with the result taking their tally to six goals allowed in consecutive matches against Liga MX opposition.
New York City have a dismal record against Mexican sides, having failed to win despite leading at half-time in all three of their previous meetings.
Meanwhile, Club Leon played their opener against CF Montreal in Yankee Stadium. Rogelio Funes Mori scored early before Montreal equalised, and Leon lost the ensuing shootout 7-6. Despite the defeat, Eduardo Berizzo’s side claimed a valuable point.
However, Leon have lost seven of their last eight games across all competitions, winning just one during that time. The odds will be stacked against them in the away fixture, with NYCFC looking to utilise home support to get their first win.
New York City FC Vs Club Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played on Friday, 1 August 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 3:30 AM IST on 2 August.
Where is the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match being played?
The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be played at the Red Bull Arena, also known as the Sports Illustrated Stadium, at Harrison, New Jersey.
Where to watch the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match live online in India?
The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.
Where to watch the New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?
The New York City vs Leon, Leagues Cup 2025 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.