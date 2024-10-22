Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, SAFF Women's Championship 2024: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL On TV And Online

It's a stop-start campaign for hosts Nepal in the 2024 edition of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship. (More Football News)
The five-time finalists played out a goalless draw against Bhutan, but were at their brutal best when they pumped in 11 unanswered goals against the Maldives
On Thursday, they will need a win against Sri Lanka to make the semi-finals.
As things stand, Nepal lead four-team Group B with four points. Bhutan, who take on already eliminated Maldives in their final group match, are second on goal difference, +3 as against Nepal's +11.
Sri Lanka are third with three points from two matches -- 1-0 win over the Maldives and 1-4 defeat to Bhutan. The two top teams will progress to last-four.
With Bhutan starting as firm favourites against the Maldives in the early kick-off on Thursday, the Nepal vs Sri Lanka clash becomes a virtual quarter-final match.
A draw would be enough for Nepal (five points), but going for a stalemate could proved detrimental. For Sri Lanka, it's do-or-die match.
A win will help them overtake Nepal and will ensure a top-two finish irrespective of Bhutan vs Maldives match.
That said, Gorkhali Chellis would take pride in their rich soring form. In the big win against the Maldives, Preeti Rai scored a hat-trick while Rekha Poudel completed a glut.
Expect more goals from the Napelese pair.
SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Complete Schedule And Results
October 17: India 5-2 Pakistan, Group A
October 18: Sri Lanka 1-0 Maldives, Group B
October 18: Nepal 0-0 Bhutan, Group B
October 20: Bangladesh 1-1 Pakistan, Group A
October 21: Maldives 0-11 Nepal, Group B
October 21: Bhutan 4-1 Sri Lanka, Group B
October 23: India vs Bangladesh, Group A
October 24: Maldives vs Bhutan, Group B
October 24: Nepal vs Sri Lanka, Group B
October 27: Semi-Final 1
October 27: Semi-Final 2
October 30: Final
All the matches will be played at Dasharath Rangasala.
SAFF Women's Championship Telecast And Live Streaming Details
The 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship will be broadcast live on Kantipur Max HD in Nepal. In India, the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.