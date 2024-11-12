Frenkie de Jong is expected to make his return for the Netherlands in their Nations League clash against Hungary, but is a long way off from reaching his "peak" level. (More Football News)
Those were the words of Ronald Koeman, who called up the Barcelona midfielder for the first time in 14 months after his struggles with an ankle injury.
De Jong has made seven appearances for Barca in all competitions this season, but was substituted in their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.
The 27-year-old was replaced by Dani Olmo at half-time on Sunday after sustaining a knock, though Koeman confirmed it was not a serious issue.
"I got in touch pretty quickly. Then it became clear that it wasn't about his ankle," Koeman said.
"It was already stated somewhere that it was about his shin, so it wasn't a problem then either.
"We assume that he can play on Saturday. But it is possible that he will have to train individually tomorrow. But we will see that tomorrow."
However, Koeman said that despite his recent return to the pitch, De Jong is yet to return to being the player that helped the Netherlands finish runners-up in the 2018-19 Nations League.
"It's clear that he's been out for a long time and hasn't played a whole game yet. So yes, then you're not at your peak yet. Let's put it that way.
"But it's so important for us that he's there."
De Jong was one of three players to return to Koeman's ranks, alongside PSV Eindhoven's Noa Lang and Ajax's Devyne Rensch, but there was no place for Memphis Depay.
Depay featured in all six of the Netherlands' fixtures at Euro 2024, notching one goal and one assist in their run to the semi-finals of the competition.
The 30-year-old recently joined Brazilian outfit Corinthians and has scored three goals in 10 appearances for his new club.
However, Koeman explained the reasoning behind his omission was due to his fitness, but kept the door open for a return to the squad next year.
“Memphis is not good enough and fit enough in my opinion,” he added. "If there is one player I have regular contact with, it is Memphis. We have talked about his situation.
"If he continues like this, he will come into the picture in March. He probably finds it a shame now that he is not in the squad, and maybe he did not expect to be left out either.
"Memphis is getting fitter, that is clear. But I will decide the moment when he returns.”
The Netherlands welcome Hungary to the Johan Cruijff Arena this Saturday before facing Bosnia and Herzegovina three days later.
Koeman's side sit second in Group A3 with five points from their four games, and know that two victories will seal their progression to the quarter-finals of the competition.