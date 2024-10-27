Mumbai City 1-1 Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Nikolaos Karelis Levels Game After Krishna's Opening Goal

Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Yellow Cards
Two yellow cards have been issued so far, in the 34th minute: Raynier Fernandes (Odisha FC) and earlier, Jerry Lalrinzuala (Odisha FC) was cautioned for a bad foul.
Both teams are on the attack, but the defences are holding strong.
42' MCFC 1-1 OFC
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: RYTHM! They Found It!
27' Another opportunity arises as Vikram Partap Singh (Mumbai City FC) unleashes a right-footed shot from the centre of the box, but it's saved right in the middle of the goal. One thing is clear: the defending champions are finding their rhythm again.
28' MCFC 1-1 OFC
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: GOALLL!!!
And the crowd goes wild! Nikolaos Karelis equalizes with a brilliant goal! A right-footed shot from close range, assisted by Lallianzuala Chhangte, finds its way in.
24' MCFC 1-1 OFC
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: GOALLL!!!
And this time, Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) finds the back of the net! A left-footed shot from the center of the box catches the Mumbai goalkeeper off guard, scoring the first goal of the game in the 15th minute.
15' MCFC 0-1 OFC
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25:
The Mandalis are once again a sight to behold, donning blue as they rally behind Mumbai going loud as the Islanders make an impact. However, So far, the only close attempt came from Roy Krishna of Odisha FC, whose left-footed shot from the right side of the box missed the target.
10' MCFC 0-0 OFC
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Thrill Begins In The City Of Dreams!
The match has kicked off, with the Islanders draped in blue and the Kalinga Warriors in striking purple. Four minutes in, both teams are pressing forward with intensity, yet the scoreboard remains untouched.
4' MCFC 0-0 OFC
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Head To Head:
Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC have played 20 matches against each other with the Islanders winning 11 times and the Kalinga Warriors emerging victorious on 5 occasions. Meanwhile, 4 matches ended in a draw.
Odisha FC Starting XIs
Mumbai City FC Starting XIs
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Newss!!
In this encounter, Mumbai may unviel their trump card in Bipin Singh for this game. The winger has recorded nine goal contributions in the fixtures against Odisha FC in the ISL.
For Odisha FC, eyes will be on Hugo Boumous who has settled quickly into the team, setting up three goals in this campaign thus far.
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Preview
Odisha FC come off a recent 2-1 victory at home against East Bengal. After starting the season with two consecutive defeats--losing 2-3 to Chennaiyin and 1-2 to Punjab--they have since gone unbeaten in their last three matches, drawing 2-2 with Kerala and defeating Jamshedpur 2-1. Today, the Kalinga Warriors aim to break their away game losing streak as they face Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.
This match marks the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory, now leading Odisha FC.
Odisha FC will be looking to address their defensive issues, having conceded two or more goals in each of their last four away matches.
Currently, Mumbai are on a five-match unbeaten streak against Odisha FC.
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Mandali Arrived!
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Gate Open Timing
The Gates to the Mumbai Football Arena will open at 6 pm IST today for Mumbai City FC match against Odisha FC today.
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Pre Match Scenes
Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming
The Mumbai City Vs Odisha FC, ISL 2024-25 match will take place on October 27, Sunday at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.