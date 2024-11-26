Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Match About To Begin

Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25
Head to head record
Played: 2
Mumbai City FC: 2 (5 goals)
Punjab FC: 0 (3 goals)
The gap amongst teams is so narrow at this point that a victory here can propel the Petr Kratky-coached team above Punjab FC and bring them straight back into the reckoning for the top-six.
Punjab FC have cruised to four victories from seven games to accumulate 12 points and be at the fifth spot in the standings, whereas Mumbai City FC are ninth in the table with 10 points to their name.
Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 where Mumbai City FC host Punjab FC today.