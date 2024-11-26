Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Match About To Begin

Mumbai City in ISL action X | MUmbai City

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League 2024-25 where Mumbai City FC host Punjab FC today. Punjab FC have cruised to four victories from seven games to accumulate 12 points and be at the fifth spot in the standings, whereas Mumbai City FC are ninth in the table with 10 points to their name. However, Punjab have lost back-to-back matches ahead of this contest. Mumbai City FC on the other hand have not lost in their last five matches, winning twice and drawing thrice. A win for Mumbai will take them above Punjab in the points table while for the Shers a victory would put them in top four. Follow live scores of the MCFC vs PFC ISL match here.

26 Nov 2024, 07:13:50 pm IST Mumbai City FC Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25 Head to head record Played: 2 Mumbai City FC: 2 (5 goals) Punjab FC: 0 (3 goals)

