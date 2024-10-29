“We will improve our defence when we will improve our attack. And it's not only about defending players and attacking players but for me, it's the whole team working together. 11 players defending and attacking together and that is what we have been watching the last (few) matches,” Molina said.Mohun Bagan Super Giant have netted six times from set-pieces in the current campaign -- the highest amongst all teams. Three of these goals have come from corners, showing that the Hyderabad FC backline will have to be extra cautious in their defensive play from such situations.