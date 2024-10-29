Football

Hyderabad FC Vs Mohun Bagan, ISL 2024-25 Preview: Mariners And Nizams Battle For Momentum

Hyderabad FC put on a marvellous goal-scoring show against Mohammedan Sporting, converting four of their 11 attempted shots into goal

mohun-bagan-super-giant-indian-super-league-2024-25-x
Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Indian Super League 2024-25. Photo: X | Mohun Bagan
Mohun Bagan Super Giant would be wary of a resurgent Hyderabad FC when the two sides face each other in their Indian Super League in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Live Streaming | More Football News)

Hyderabad FC enter the match on the back of a resounding 4-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Kolkata that ended their seven-match winless streak.

With that set aside, the team will now be hoping to get back-to-back three points under their belt, having last achieved this feat in a run of five matches from December 2022 to February 2023.

Sustained success has been a concerning cause for the team, but recent signs have indicated that they have overcome those troubles to really come on their own and perform at par with their potential.

Hyderabad FC put on a marvellous goal-scoring show against Mohammedan Sporting, converting four of their 11 attempted shots into goal.

The Mariners, on the other hand, have been overcoming Hyderabad FC consistently in the recent past, losing only once in their previous seven matches against the side.

The defending ISL champions have won four times and drawn twice in the period, keeping a clean sheet in six encounters. The Mariners beat Hyderabad FC in both their fixtures last season. However, a revived home team setup might present a tougher challenge to the Kolkata-based team.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have netted six times from set-pieces in the current campaign -- the highest amongst all teams. Three of these goals have come from corners, showing that the Hyderabad FC backline will have to be extra cautious in their defensive play from such situations.

The Mariners' skill in creating effective attacks from open plays and set-pieces shows their unique strength when playing cohesively.

The two sides have played 12 games in the ISL, with Hyderabad FC winning twice. Mohun Bagan have been triumphant on five occasions, whereas five games have resulted in a draw.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto has praised his players for following his strategies to perfection. He has appreciated individuals for understanding their roles well and hopes that the trend continues in the coming games too.

“During the game against Mohammedan SC, I had told the team that what we did in the first 20-25 minutes against Jamshedpur FC is what we should take forward. They did that very well," Singto said.

"Individual roles have been understood, from the forward line to the midfield. One part is understanding and the other is implementing it, and they did the latter very well."

Mohun Bagan head coach Jose Molina highlighted a key area that he wants his team to improve upon. He wants them to defend collectively.

