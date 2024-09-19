Football

Mohun Bagan At AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming: Groups, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Mohun Bagan are placed in Group A alongside Al Wakrah SC, Tractor SC and FC Ravshan in AFC Champions League 2. Here are their fixtures, live streaming, timings and other details

Mohun-Bagan-Afc-Champions-League-2-football
Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) players vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 18, 2024. Photo: AP/Swapan Mahapatra
info_icon

Mohun Bagan kicked-off their AFC Champions League Two 2024-25 campaign on a frustrating note, playing out a goalless draw against Tajikistan's FC Ravshan at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 18, Wednesday. (Report | Pics | More Football News)

The ACL Two, previously called as AFC Cup, is Asia's second-tier cup competition that is being held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). With the arrival of the new season, the format has also been changed.

ACL Two will have teams divided into two zones - East and West. In the seasons gone by, they were separated into five - ASEAN, East, West, Central and South.

There are 32 teams in this format divided into eight groups and will play a home and away format. Groups A - D consist teams from the West whereas Groups E-H comprise teams from the Eastern side. Group stages will be played from September 17 to December 5.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who were the ISL 2023-24 Shield Winners, are placed in Group A alongside Qatar's Al Wakrah SC, Islamic Republic of Iran's Tractor SC and Tajikistan's FC Ravshan.

The top 2 teams from each group progress to the Round of 16 that kicks-off in February next year.

Last season, the Indian club had finished third in the AFC Cup group stage and failed to advance to the round of 16.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants (India) and FC Ravshan (Tajikistan) players vie for the ball during AFC Champions League Two Group A match, at VYBK stadium in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 18, 2024. - AP/Swapan Mahapatra
Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener

BY PTI

AFC Champions League Two 2024-25 Teams and Groups

  • Group A: Al Wakrah SC, Tractor SC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Ravshan

  • Group B: Al-Taawoun FC, Air Force Club, Al Khaldiya SC, Altyn Asyr FC

  • Group C: Sepahan FC, Sharjah FC, FC Istiklol, Al Wehdat SC

  • Group D: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, FC Nasaf, Al Hussein SC, Kuwait SC

  • Group E: Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Sydney FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo, Eastern

  • Group F: Zhejiang FC, Port FC, Lion City Sailors FC, Persib Bandung

  • Group G: Bangkok United FC, Nam Dinh FC, Lee Man, Tampines Rovers

  • Group H: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, Selangor FC, Muangthong United FC, Dynamic Herb Cebu FC

Mohun Bagan's remaining Group A (West Region) matches (on FanCode)

  • October 2 (Wednesday), 21:30 IST/19:30 local: Tractor vs Mohun Bagan at Yadegar-e-Imam Stadium (Sahand Stadium) in Tabriz, Iran

  • October 23 (Wednesday), 19:30 IST: Mohun Bagan vs Al-Wakrah at Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata, India

  • November 6 (Wednesday), 21:30 IST/19:00 local: Al-Wakrah vs Mohun Bagan at Al Janoub Stadium in al-Wakrah, Qatar

  • November 27 (Wednesday), 19:30 IST/19:00 local: Ravshan Kulob vs Mohun Bagan at Central Tajikistan Stadium (Pamir Stadium) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

  • December 4 (Wednesday), 21:30 IST: Mohun Bagan vs Tractor at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India

Where to watch AFC Champions League Two 2024-25 Live In India?

The AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 season will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, one can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Notches His 15th Career Fifty - IND (233/6)
  2. India Vs Bangladesh: Yashasvi Jaiswal Raises Sixth 50+ Score In Last Six Test Matches
  3. Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 1st T20I Live Score: AUS V NZ In Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay
  4. IND Vs BAN: Who Is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's Young Bowler Who Wrecked Indian Top Order In Chennai
  5. IND Vs BAN: 'Mujhe Kyu Maar Rahe Ho,' Rishabh Pant Asks Litton Das After Misdirected Throw - Watch
Football News
  1. Mohun Bagan At AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming: Groups, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Hold Man City For Goalless Draw At Etihad - In Pics
  3. UEFA Champions League: PSG Earn 1-0 Victory Over Girona Through Dramatic Late Winner - In Pics
  4. Mohun Bagan Open AFC Champions League 2 Campaign With 0-0 Draw Against FC Ravshan - In Pics
  5. Mohun Bagan 0-0 FC Ravshan: Mariners Held In Their AFC Champions League II Opener
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  2. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  3. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
  4. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Passes Peyton Stearns Test To Enter Round Of 16
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Named In Great Britain Team
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  2. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  3. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title
  5. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Highlights: PAK Secure Well-Deserved 3rd Place With 5-2 Win Over KOR

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 19 2024
  2. Atishi To Take Oath As Delhi CM On Sept 21, Says AAP
  3. Bihar: 15 Held For Torching 21 Houses In Mahadalit Colony Over Land Dispute; Cong Calls Out 'Jungle Raj'
  4. Haryana Polls: Congress, BJP Face Rebel Trouble As Leaders Denied Ticket Go The Independent Route
  5. MHA's New Initiative Allows Faster Immigration Clearance, To Be Available At 21 Major Airports
Entertainment News
  1. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  2. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  3. Vidya Balan Gracefully Captures The Essence Of Legendary Vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi In Photographic Tribute
  4. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  5. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
US News
  1. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  2. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  3. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  4. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
World News
  1. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
  2. Kamituga In Congo Becomes Epicentre Of Mpox As New Strains Spread
  3. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  4. Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon
  5. North Korea's Kim Jong Un Calls For Bolstering Nuclear, Conventional Weapons After New Missile Tests
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin Notches His 15th Career Fifty - IND (233/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know