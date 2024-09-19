Mohun Bagan At AFC Champions League 2 Live Streaming: Groups, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

Mohun Bagan kicked-off their AFC Champions League Two 2024-25 campaign on a frustrating note, playing out a goalless draw against Tajikistan's FC Ravshan at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 18, Wednesday. (Report | Pics | More Football News)
The ACL Two, previously called as AFC Cup, is Asia's second-tier cup competition that is being held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). With the arrival of the new season, the format has also been changed.
ACL Two will have teams divided into two zones - East and West. In the seasons gone by, they were separated into five - ASEAN, East, West, Central and South.
There are 32 teams in this format divided into eight groups and will play a home and away format. Groups A - D consist teams from the West whereas Groups E-H comprise teams from the Eastern side. Group stages will be played from September 17 to December 5.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who were the ISL 2023-24 Shield Winners, are placed in Group A alongside Qatar's Al Wakrah SC, Islamic Republic of Iran's Tractor SC and Tajikistan's FC Ravshan.
The top 2 teams from each group progress to the Round of 16 that kicks-off in February next year.
Last season, the Indian club had finished third in the AFC Cup group stage and failed to advance to the round of 16.
AFC Champions League Two 2024-25 Teams and Groups
Group A: Al Wakrah SC, Tractor SC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Ravshan
Group B: Al-Taawoun FC, Air Force Club, Al Khaldiya SC, Altyn Asyr FC
Group C: Sepahan FC, Sharjah FC, FC Istiklol, Al Wehdat SC
Group D: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, FC Nasaf, Al Hussein SC, Kuwait SC
Group E: Sanfrecce Hiroshima, Sydney FC, Kaya FC-Iloilo, Eastern
Group F: Zhejiang FC, Port FC, Lion City Sailors FC, Persib Bandung
Group G: Bangkok United FC, Nam Dinh FC, Lee Man, Tampines Rovers
Group H: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC, Selangor FC, Muangthong United FC, Dynamic Herb Cebu FC
Mohun Bagan's remaining Group A (West Region) matches (on FanCode)
October 2 (Wednesday), 21:30 IST/19:30 local: Tractor vs Mohun Bagan at Yadegar-e-Imam Stadium (Sahand Stadium) in Tabriz, Iran
October 23 (Wednesday), 19:30 IST: Mohun Bagan vs Al-Wakrah at Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata, India
November 6 (Wednesday), 21:30 IST/19:00 local: Al-Wakrah vs Mohun Bagan at Al Janoub Stadium in al-Wakrah, Qatar
November 27 (Wednesday), 19:30 IST/19:00 local: Ravshan Kulob vs Mohun Bagan at Central Tajikistan Stadium (Pamir Stadium) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan
December 4 (Wednesday), 21:30 IST: Mohun Bagan vs Tractor at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India
The AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 season will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, one can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website.