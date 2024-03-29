Mohammedan SC Vs Inter Kashi FC, I-League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

Eight points clear at the summit, Mohammedan SC's win against Inter Kashi in their next match will put them on the verge of sealing the top spot and winning the I-League 2023-24. If the Black Panthers win their next game and go eleven points clear at the top, Srinidi Deccan, the team at the second spot, will need to win all of their remaining four matches to be in title contention. If the Deccans lose, Mohammedan SC will be crowned champions.