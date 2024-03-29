Football

Mohammedan SC Vs Inter Kashi FC, I-League 2023-24 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online

Here are all the details about the upcoming potential title decider for I-League 2023-24 of when and where to watch it on TV and online

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mohammedan Sporting Club Players Photo: X/@MohammedanSC
Table toppers Mohammedan Sporting will be gunning for the title when they take on Inter Kashi FC in the I-League on Saturday at the Bankimanjali Stadium in Kolkata. (More Football News)

Eight points clear at the summit, Mohammedan SC's win against Inter Kashi in their next match will put them on the verge of sealing the top spot and winning the I-League 2023-24. If the Black Panthers win their next game and go eleven points clear at the top, Srinidi Deccan, the team at the second spot, will need to win all of their remaining four matches to be in title contention. If the Deccans lose, Mohammedan SC will be crowned champions.

In their last match, the table toppers were held to a goalless draw against Real Kashmir.

Inter Kashi are on a four-match unbeaten run and would love to extend it to delay Mohammedan SC's title push. The Kashi-based team is currently third on the points tally and is out of the title race. They defeated Shillong Lajong 2-1 in their last game.

The table toppers had defeated Inter Kashi 2-0 the last time these two teams met in November 2023.

Streaming details

When will the I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi FC be played?
The I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi FC will be played on Sunday, March 30 at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will the I-League match between Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi FC be played?
The match between Mohammedan SC and Inter Kashi FC will be played at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in Naihati, Kolkata.

On which TV channel will the match be telecast?
The football match will be live telecast on Eurosport TV channel.

Where will the match be live streamed?
The football match will be live streamed on Fancode app and website. 

