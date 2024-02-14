Debutants Namdhari FC registered their third win in the I-League season when they edged past NEROCA FC 3-2 in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The winners led 2-1 at halftime in the match played at Namdhari Stadium.

Both Namdhari FC and NEROCA FC are struggling in the ongoing league and languishing at 11th and 12th positions, respectively.