Athletic Bilbao's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a painful hit on Monday when the Basque club could only draw 0-0 at last-place Almeria despite playing with a man advantage for most of the second half. (More Football News)

A win would have taken Athletic above Atletico Madrid into fourth place in La Liga but Ernesto Valverde's team struggled against a defensive home side.

“We feel it's not enough because we had the ball for so much of the game,” said Athletic's Oscar de Marcos. “It's frustrating not to have more clear chances when the game was in our favor.”