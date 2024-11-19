Football

Mexico vs Honduras Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League Quarter-Final Leg 2 Preview: When And Where To Watch

Check out when and how you can watch the Mexico Vs Honduras, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match live

Mexico-Vs-Honduras-CONCACAF-Nations-League-AP
Mexico players react after losing 0-2 against Honduras at the end of a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal first leg soccer match at the Francisco Morazan stadium in San Pedro Sula, Honduras Photo: AP/Moises Castillo
There was blood on the pitch. A grotesque sight in any sporting event. Javier Aguirre, however, is not the one to complain about it. Struck by a missile from the stands, apparently a can which exploded with liquid, Aguirre needed medical attention but he still tossed away the gauze and walked off the pitch as if nothing had happened. (More Football News)

That's what happened after Mexico lost the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League 024-25 quarter-final match against Honduras last week.

Early Wednesday morning India time, Aguirre and his proud El Tri will get a chance to return the favour, not with missiles, but with goals in the Clasico Centroamericano. But expect Mexican fans to come up with their own plans for the Estadio Nemesio Diez outing.

In Mexico, football is much more important than life and death, as Bill Shankly would have surmised. Blood was shed at San Pedro Sula and football was put into backburner, albeit for the following days.

But football is back, and Mexico will take the field against La H, as Honduras national team is often referred to -- The H, with a capital. Despite their limited success on the international stage, Mexico are without doubt one of the most famous and recognisable teams in the world.

Their defeat against the regional rivals and Central American neighbours, was a hard pill to swallow.

In the first leg, Celtic winger Luis Palma scored both goals in the second half to give Reinaldo Rueda's side a shock 2-0 win. After the match, Rueda blamed the attack and said "I'm sad because he's [Aguirre] a human being. They hit the coach, that can't happen." And it should not happen again.

Mexico vs Honduras head-to-head

The first recorded match between Mexico and Honduras was played in 1935 with the former winning 8-2. It took more than four decades for Honduras to register a win in the fixture, a 4-1 win in 1978.

Mexico lead the head-to-head record 29-10 in 49 meetings with their last win coming last year in the previous edition of the CONCACAF Nations League, at the same stage with the same scoreline to deficit to overturn. Mexico forced a penalty shootout, which they eventually won.

Mexico vs Honduras predicted XIs

Mexico: Ochoa; Sanchez, Reyes, Montes, Gallardo; Alvarez, Romo; Vega, Jimenez, Huerta; Sepulveda

Honduras: Menjivar; Najar, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Rivas, Flores, Pineda, Palma; Rodriguez, Castillo

Mexico vs Honduras Live Streaming

When is the Mexico vs Honduras, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match?

Mexico vs Honduras, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match is on November 20, 8:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the Mexico vs Honduras, CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match?

The CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 can be streamed live on CONCACAF Go and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.

According to CONCACAF, "The content that may be available to watch will vary by geographic location and may change from time to time. You may view the content only in geographic locations where Concacaf offers the service and where Concacaf has licensed such content."

Where to watch the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final leg 2 match in Mexico and Honduras?

Mexico vs Honduras will be telecast on TUDN, Televisa and Canal 5 in Mexico. For all the coverage details, you can check HERE

