Football

Marseille Vs PSG: Paris Saint-Germain Must Control Le Classique Emotions, Says Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique's side return to Ligue 1 action after a disappointing draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League in midweek

Luis Enrique said his Paris Saint-Germain players must control their emotions against Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain will not need any extra motivation when they travel to the Orange Velodrome to face rivals Marseille, says Luis Enrique. (More Football News)

Though the Parisiens remained unbeaten against Dutch sides in all competitions, the result left PSG 19th in the new league standings after three games. 

Though the Parisiens remained unbeaten against Dutch sides in all competitions, the result left PSG 19th in the new league standings after three games. 

But PSG have impressed in the league this season, winning six of their eight games and are currently at the Ligue 1 summit ahead of Monaco on goal difference.

However, Luis Enrique insisted form counted for little in a game that he expects to be an emotional affair, something he acknowledged his players would have to control.

"With this type of match, it doesn't matter what you've done before," Luis Enrique said. 

"There's so much tension. I'm very satisfied, we played a very good game against PSV Eindhoven. I'm very optimistic about what I'm seeing.

"High-voltage matches are almost the easiest, you won't have a lack of motivation.

"But you have to be careful not to get overly motivated, I take that into account. You need 100% motivation, not 105%. You mustn't be ruled by emotions.

"We're five points clear of last year, we've started even better. AS Monaco and Marseille are at a different level.

"If that continues, we'll see. It's positive for everyone, it keeps the players motivated."

This weekend's meeting will mark the 108th between the sides in all competitions, with PSG winning 50 of those games (34 Marseille wins, 23 draws).

But the encounter will see Marseille's home record and PSG's form away from home put to the test. 

Marseille have lost only one of their last 20 home games in Ligue 1 (W11 D8), though that defeat came against the Parisiens in a 2-0 defeat back in March.

PSG have not lost any of their last 28 away matches in Ligue 1 (W21 D7), the longest streak in the history of the competition, with that run beginning against Marseille in February last year.

And Luis Enrique expects another difficult encounter at the Velodrome, even more so against Roberto De Zerbi, who impressed the PSG boss during his time at Brighton.

"For me, De Zerbi is an exciting coach that I followed at Brighton. He is a coach who likes to attack, we have that in common," he said.

"The way he wants to dominate matches, his ability to convince his players... I had a lot of fun (watching) his Brighton team. I hope I won't have as much fun tomorrow."

