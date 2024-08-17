Football

Man United Vs Fulham: Red Devils Start Off With A Win - In Pics

Joshua Zirkzee marked his debut for Manchester United by coming off the bench and scoring an 87th-minute goal to give his team a 1-0 victory over Fulham on the opening night of the Premier League season on Friday. The Netherlands striker poked out his left foot to guide home a cross by fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho at Old Trafford. Zirkzee, who joined from Bologna for a reported $47 million last month, was one of three offseason signings to make their first appearances for United, along with defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

Manchester United Vs Fulham: Man United's Casemiro celebrates at the end of match | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Casemiro celebrates at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

2/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Man Uniteds Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring their sides first goal
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Man United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring their side's first goal | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during a Premier League soccer match against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

3/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Manchester Uniteds goalkeeper Andre Onana makes a save
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana makes a save | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

4/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Manchester Uniteds Marcus Rashford, left, challenges Fulhams Adama Traore
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, challenges Fulham's Adama Traore | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, challenges Fulham's Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

5/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Uniteds Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a chance
Manchester United Vs Fulham: United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a chance | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

6/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Fulhams Adama Traore, left, gets in a shot watched by Uniteds Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Fulham's Adama Traore, left, gets in a shot watched by United's Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Fulham's Adama Traore, left, gets in a shot watched by Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United's Diogo Dalot, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

7/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Uniteds Kobbie Mainoo in action
Manchester United Vs Fulham: United's Kobbie Mainoo in action | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, center, finds his way blocked during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

8/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Harry Maguire, left, challenges Fulhams Rodrigo Muniz
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Harry Maguire, left, challenges Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, challenges Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

9/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Fulhams head coach Marco Silva
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Fulham's head coach Marco Silva | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Fulham's head coach Marco Silva stands on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

10/10
Manchester United Vs Fulham: Uniteds head coach Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Vs Fulham: United's head coach Erik ten Hag | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag shouts out from the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

