Manchester United players react during a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Coventry City's Victor Torp Overgaard kicks the ball during a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester United's Casemiro kicks the ball during a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Coventry City's Victor Torp Overgaard, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Coventry City's Ellis Reco Simms, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Coventry City's Haji Amir Wright, second left, fails to score during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre, controls the ball in the air ahead of Coventry City's Evan Eghosa Aisowieren during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana dives but fails to save the goal from Coventry City's Haji Amir Wright, second right, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre, heads the ball ahead of Coventry City's Liam James Kitching during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.