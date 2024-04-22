Football

FA Cup: Man United Survive Late Coventry Surge, Win On Penalties To Enter Final - In Pics

Manchester United survived an almighty scare to progress to the FA Cup final on penalties, after Coventry fell agonisingly short of a sensational comeback win at Wembley. Sky Blues captain Ben Sheaf sent the crucial kick over the crossbar leaving Rasmus Hojlund to win it, but the game will be remembered for three goals in the final 20 minutes by the Championship side as they recovered from 3-0 down to force extra-time. Erik ten Hag’s team were three up and cruising through to the May 25 final after goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put them on course for what at that stage looked a routine win. But Mark Robins’ side, who are eighth in the second tier, roared back with a recovery that almost defied belief.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City

Manchester United players react during a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Coventry City's Victor Torp Overgaard kicks the ball during a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Manchester United's Casemiro kicks the ball during a penalty shootout at the end of the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Coventry City's Victor Torp Overgaard, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Coventry City's Ellis Reco Simms, centre, makes an attempt to score during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Coventry City's Haji Amir Wright, second left, fails to score during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, centre, controls the ball in the air ahead of Coventry City's Evan Eghosa Aisowieren during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana dives but fails to save the goal from Coventry City's Haji Amir Wright, second right, during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre, heads the ball ahead of Coventry City's Liam James Kitching during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

FA Cup 2023-24 Semi-Finals: Manchester United Vs Coventry City
Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London.

