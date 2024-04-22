Football

FA Cup: Man United Survive Late Coventry Surge, Win On Penalties To Enter Final - In Pics

Manchester United survived an almighty scare to progress to the FA Cup final on penalties, after Coventry fell agonisingly short of a sensational comeback win at Wembley. Sky Blues captain Ben Sheaf sent the crucial kick over the crossbar leaving Rasmus Hojlund to win it, but the game will be remembered for three goals in the final 20 minutes by the Championship side as they recovered from 3-0 down to force extra-time. Erik ten Hag’s team were three up and cruising through to the May 25 final after goals from Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes put them on course for what at that stage looked a routine win. But Mark Robins’ side, who are eighth in the second tier, roared back with a recovery that almost defied belief.