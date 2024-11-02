Carlton Morris is confident that Luton Town's "ruthless streak" will return after they came from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw with West Brom on Friday. (More Sports News)
Having dominated the first half at Kenilworth Road, the Hatters found themselves behind when Josh Maja neatly flicked Karlan Grant's cross beyond Thomas Kaminski.
But Luton drew level on the hour-mark when Tahith Chong picked off Alex Mowatt's loose pass before driving a low strike into the far corner.
The visitors did, however, have a chance to snatch all three points two minutes from time, but substitute Devante Cole saw his acrobatic effort brilliantly saved by Kaminsiki.
Luton remain just outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and have now just picked up five points from an available 21 in their last seven games.
Rob Edwards' side have also scored just 15 times this term, but Morris, who scored eight times in the Premier League last season, believes it is only a matter of time before they put their chances away.
"I think it's another excellent performance from us at home. It's three on the bounce now for performances we can be proud of," Morris told Sky Sports.
"It would just be nice to bring the points as well.
"We're getting the balls in the right areas so much, it's just that bit of quality, that ruthless streak at the end that we're missing at the moment. But it will come."
For West Brom, it is now five consecutive draws in the Championship, with their fine start to the campaign briefly halted.
The Baggies remain in the play-off picture, but could drop out of the top six over the weekend if Blackburn Rovers, Watford and Norwich City win their games.
Carlos Corberan's side managed just three shots on target from the 10 attempts they had, accumulating an expected goals (xG) total of 0.73, but the West Brom boss said mistakes ultimately cost his side.
"I think in general it was difficult to impose our identity today. We knew that they would be aggressive in the press when we had the ball in our half," Corberan said.
"But for me, we didn't find a way in the first-half to create the game we wanted to create. That was to play the game in the attacking half.
"In the second-half, the team went on the pitch with the idea to see if we could correct it and play better.
"We tried to play from the back but we lost the ball and they scored the goal. They created the mistake with aggressiveness.
"And then in the end, the reaction of the team, we tried to go for the result we wanted to achieve. But in general, it's a game we didn't do many things to get more than a point.
"We didn't manage the game well enough to achieve a positive result."