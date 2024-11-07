Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Arne Slot believes hard work and intensity have been key to Liverpool's form ahead of their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on Saturday. (More Football News)
Slot has won 14 of his 16 matches in all competitions since taking charge at Anfield and, despite his magnificent start, he pointed out that it has not been easy.
"You only look at results. Brighton was a difficult one on Saturday where we were 1-0 behind and had to fight really hard and that is what you saw," he told the Independent.
"We have to work really hard with incredibly high intensity to win our games and that has a lot to do with teams who think Anfield is the best place to play, so every team we play against is at the top of their game. If you want to win you always have to be consistent in your intensity."
Having taken over from Jurgen Klopp, it was understandable that expectations had lowered when Slot took over, but after a stellar start to the season, Slot said he was unconcerned by the pressure.
"I think if you work at any club around the world there is always pressure. For some managers it is not to go down, for some they have to win a lot,” he added.
"In our position, there is always pressure and that is the pressure we give ourselves."
Villa, meanwhile, go into this game having lost back-to-back games against Tottenham in the Premier League and Club Brugge in the Champions League.
A bizarre penalty conceded by Tyrone Mings provided the winner for the Belgian side on Wednesday, but Unai Emery was still pleased with the intensity his side showed.
"The first half we played like we were planning... It was a mistake," Emery said after that game.
"It is difficult and here it is not strange. You watched the match and [Villa] playing, they finished exhausted. It was not intensity, it was that the match changed completely after our mistake."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Liverpool – Mohamed Salah
No player has been involved in more Premier League goals than Mohamed Salah (12) so far this season, with seven goals and five assists. He has also had the most touches in the opposition box this term (96), while of players to have had 20+ shots, no-one has hit a higher percentage of them on target (67% - 20/30).
The Egyptian has scored in four of his last five appearances at Anfield in all competitions, while he was also credited with two assists in the 4-0 victory over Leverkusen last time out.
Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins
Only Erling Haaland (16) has had more big chances than Ollie Watkins (14) in the Premier League this season.
While Watkins has only scored five league goals, with four of those coming from the big chances, he is still Villa's top goalscorer.
MATCH PREDICTION: LIVERPOOL WIN
Liverpool have won five of their last six home games against Villa (D1), while the visitors have lost 16 of their last 18 Premier League away games against sides starting top of the table (D2).
A large part of Liverpool's early-season success has come from their defence, with only Manchester City (32) facing fewer shots on target than them (34) in the league. Liverpool, meanwhile, have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League (six).
Slot is also only the fifth manager to win eight of his first 10 Premier League matches in charge, with the club also unbeaten in their last seven (W5 D2) against Villa.
Slot's side have won four and lost one of their five home games in the league this season, accruing the joint third-most points (12).
However, Liverpool have conceded the first goal in their last two Premier League games but avoided defeat in both (2-2 v Arsenal, 2-1 v Brighton). Indeed, their win against Brighton was the 100th time they have come from behind to win a Premier League match, the third team to reach this milestone in the competition.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Liverpool – 61.8%
Draw – 19.7%
Aston Villa – 18.4%