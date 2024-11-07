Football

Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know

Liverpool have won five of their last six home games against Villa (D1), while the visitors have lost 16 of their last 18 Premier League away games against sides starting top of the table (D2)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League
Arne Slot
info_icon

Arne Slot believes hard work and intensity have been key to Liverpool's form ahead of their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa on Saturday. (More Football News)

Slot has won 14 of his 16 matches in all competitions since taking charge at Anfield and, despite his magnificent start, he pointed out that it has not been easy.

"You only look at results. Brighton was a difficult one on Saturday where we were 1-0 behind and had to fight really hard and that is what you saw," he told the Independent.

"We have to work really hard with incredibly high intensity to win our games and that has a lot to do with teams who think Anfield is the best place to play, so every team we play against is at the top of their game. If you want to win you always have to be consistent in your intensity."

Having taken over from Jurgen Klopp, it was understandable that expectations had lowered when Slot took over, but after a stellar start to the season, Slot said he was unconcerned by the pressure.

"I think if you work at any club around the world there is always pressure. For some managers it is not to go down, for some they have to win a lot,” he added.

"In our position, there is always pressure and that is the pressure we give ourselves."

Villa, meanwhile, go into this game having lost back-to-back games against Tottenham in the Premier League and Club Brugge in the Champions League.

A bizarre penalty conceded by Tyrone Mings provided the winner for the Belgian side on Wednesday, but Unai Emery was still pleased with the intensity his side showed.

"The first half we played like we were planning... It was a mistake," Emery said after that game.

"It is difficult and here it is not strange. You watched the match and [Villa] playing, they finished exhausted. It was not intensity, it was that the match changed completely after our mistake."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Mohamed Salah

No player has been involved in more Premier League goals than Mohamed Salah (12) so far this season, with seven goals and five assists. He has also had the most touches in the opposition box this term (96), while of players to have had 20+ shots, no-one has hit a higher percentage of them on target (67% - 20/30).

The Egyptian has scored in four of his last five appearances at Anfield in all competitions, while he was also credited with two assists in the 4-0 victory over Leverkusen last time out.

Aston Villa – Ollie Watkins

Only Erling Haaland (16) has had more big chances than Ollie Watkins (14) in the Premier League this season.

While Watkins has only scored five league goals, with four of those coming from the big chances, he is still Villa's top goalscorer.

MATCH PREDICTION: LIVERPOOL WIN

Liverpool have won five of their last six home games against Villa (D1), while the visitors have lost 16 of their last 18 Premier League away games against sides starting top of the table (D2).

A large part of Liverpool's early-season success has come from their defence, with only Manchester City (32) facing fewer shots on target than them (34) in the league. Liverpool, meanwhile, have conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League (six).

Slot is also only the fifth manager to win eight of his first 10 Premier League matches in charge, with the club also unbeaten in their last seven (W5 D2) against Villa.

Slot's side have won four and lost one of their five home games in the league this season, accruing the joint third-most points (12).

However, Liverpool have conceded the first goal in their last two Premier League games but avoided defeat in both (2-2 v Arsenal, 2-1 v Brighton). Indeed, their win against Brighton was the 100th time they have come from behind to win a Premier League match, the third team to reach this milestone in the competition.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Liverpool – 61.8%

Draw – 19.7%

Aston Villa – 18.4%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Announce List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group B Day 2: Dhruv Shorey Leads Vidarbha Response Against Himachal Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group C Day 2: Abhinav Manohar Rescues Karnataka Against Bengal
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 4, Group A Day 2: Shreyas Iyer's Double Ton Powers Mumbai Against Odisha
  5. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Alba Equalizes Jimenez's Early Strike | KBFC 1-1 HFC
  2. Liverpool Vs Aston Villa, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Match Fixing In Indian Football: Meghalaya Association Bars Two Players Banned By Mizoram
  4. Chelsea Vs Arsenal, Premier League Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch, Team News, All You Need To Know
  5. Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Live Streaming: Groups, Schedule, Prize Money And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  3. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  4. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Canada Bans Australian Channel Hours After Jaishankar's Presser; 'Looks Strange', India Reacts
  2. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  3. BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  4. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival