Football

Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami

There is still no official timetable for when Lionel Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, will play again for Inter Miami — which has the best record in Major League Soccer so far this season

lionel-messi-inter-miami-fc-x
Lionel Messi Photo: X | Inter Miami CF
info_icon

Lionel Messi returned to group training with Inter Miami on Wednesday, more than six weeks after the Argentina captain left the Copa America final with a badly sprained right ankle.

There is still no official timetable for when Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, will play again for Inter Miami — which has the best record in Major League Soccer so far this season. Inter Miami visits Chicago on Saturday, then doesn't return to MLS play until a Sept. 14 match with Philadelphia. If Messi doesn't play this weekend, that means he'd have two more weeks to continue rehabbing before returning to game action.

Messi was not selected by Argentina to play in World Cup qualifiers in early September.

“To see him on the field is great,” Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender said after the Wednesday workout. “I know he's been getting treatment every single day, training every single day. He's dealt with things before. He's been there, done that and he's still doing it at the highest level. To see him recoup from the kind of injury we saw at Copa America and be available for us this season, it goes to show the quality of care we have here.”

Argentinas Lionel Messi will miss the next two World Cup qualifiers
Lionel Messi at Copa America (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
info_icon

Messi has 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 MLS games with Inter Miami this season. He's missed 14 of the club's league matches, including each of the last eight either because he was playing for Argentina or recovering from the ankle injury. Also missed by Messi in that span: all four of Inter Miami's matches in Leagues Cup play, as the team tried to defend the trophy it won a year ago.

Messi last played on July 14, leaving in the second half of Argentina's win over Colombia in the Copa America final. He was dealing with leg issues throughout that tournament, plus left the field briefly in the first half of the final because of a left ankle issue — then got hurt again in the second half and had to leave for good.

If Messi doesn't play until the Sept. 14 match, he'll have had exactly two months to recover and rehab plus gear up for the MLS playoffs. Inter Miami is the only team so far to have clinched a playoff berth and is currently four points clear — with a match in hand — over the LA Galaxy for the best overall record in MLS.

“To be able to get him back," Callender said, "it's going to be huge.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jacob Oram: Former All-Rounder Appointed New Zealand Bowling Coach Ahead Of India Series
  2. Radha Yadav Rescued By NDRF Amid Gujarat Rains, India Cricketer Shares Harrowing Experience
  3. West Indies' Shannon Gabriel Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  4. Karun Nair Not Looking Far Into Future, Focuses On Career Relaunch After Struggles
  5. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Ankle Injury Update: The Copa America Star Is Back, Training With Inter Miami
  2. UEFA Champions League: Arch-Rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade Secure Spots - Check Seedings
  3. Juan Izquierdo: Fans Pay Respect To Uruguayan Defender - In Pics
  4. Newcastle Vs Nottingham, EFL Cup: The Magpies Advance With Shootout Win - Check Third Round Draw
  5. EFL Cup: AFC Wimbledon Rewarded With Newcastle Tie After Stunning Ipswich
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Balaji, Bhambri Move To Men's Doubles Second Round With Respective Partners
  2. US Open: Sabalenka Dispatches Bronzetti To March Into Third Round
  3. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called In Flooded Gujarat; Delhi Traffic Crawls After Overnight Rain
  2. Khushbu Sundar Opens Up On Father's Abuse Amid Malayalam Cinema's #MeToo Moment
  3. Delhi High Court Refuses To Set Aside Sexual Harassment Case Against Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan
  4. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  5. Delhi: Rajouri Garden Dhaba Owners Kill Man Amid Fight Over Delay In Order
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  2. Food Labels You Must Know Before Buying Any Product
  3. All Major Food Recalls You Need To Know About Right Now
  4. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  5. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
World News
  1. Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Hits Afghanistan, Tremors Felt In Parts Of India
  2. Fans Worried After Ludacris Drinks Glacial Water—Is It Safe?
  3. Key Aide Of Hardeep Singh Nijjar Warned Of 'Threat To Life' By Canadian Police, Claims Panun
  4. Typhoon Shanshan Brings Torrential Rain And Strong Winds As It Makes Landfall In Japan
  5. Russia Bans 92 More Americans From Country, Cites 'Biden Administration's Russophobic Course'
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Today LIVE: IAF, Army Called In Flooded Gujarat; Delhi Traffic Crawls After Overnight Rain
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign