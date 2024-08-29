“To see him on the field is great,” Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender said after the Wednesday workout. “I know he's been getting treatment every single day, training every single day. He's dealt with things before. He's been there, done that and he's still doing it at the highest level. To see him recoup from the kind of injury we saw at Copa America and be available for us this season, it goes to show the quality of care we have here.”